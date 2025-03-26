VEON Appoints Anand Ramachandran as Corporate Development Officer

Dubai, March 26, 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or the “Group”), today announces the appointment of Anand Ramachandran as Corporate Development Officer, effective from May 1, 2025. Anand will lead VEON’s Mergers & Acquisitions and Investor Relations teams.

Anand joined VEON as Chief of Staff in September 2024, where he led a number of strategic initiatives involving internal, regional and global stakeholders. Prior to joining VEON, Anand was with Singapore Telecom, where he served as Vice President of Business Management in the Group CEO’s Office.

“Anand has already made significant contributions during his successful tenure at VEON, demonstrating strategic expertise and leadership. His nearly three decades of experience in international financial markets and investor relations, which he developed in global investment banks and large telecoms companies, will be extremely beneficial to his new role as we execute on VEON’s strategic initiatives,” said VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

“VEON is at a pivotal juncture of growth and innovation and I am excited to be part of this remarkable journey. The Group has a wide range of growth opportunities and I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams and stakeholders to drive sustainable development and further strengthen VEON’s position in the global markets,” said incoming VEON Corporate Development Officer Anand Ramachandran.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s corporate strategy and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communications

pr@veon.com



