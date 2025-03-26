Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Detroit Celebrates Customer Service Milestone: Surpasses 1,700 Google Reviews with Outstanding 4.8- Star Rating

DETROIT, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Detroit has achieved a remarkable customer service milestone, surpassing 1,700 Google reviews while maintaining an exceptional 4.8-star rating. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to service excellence in the competitive plumbing industry.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Detroit - Clogged Drains, Sewer Repairs and Sump Pumps

"This milestone represents more than just numbers—it reflects the trust that Detroit homeowners have placed in us for over three decades," said Anthony Hundertmark-Barnes, Operations Manager of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Detroit . "We're incredibly grateful to our dedicated team of professionals who consistently deliver exceptional service, and to the Detroit community for their continued support. Their feedback has been instrumental in helping us grow and improve, and we remain committed to exceeding expectations with every service call."

With more than 35 years of experience serving Detroit and surrounding communities, Mr. Rooter Plumbing has established itself as the region's trusted provider of comprehensive plumbing solutions. The company offers same-day service and emergency response for homeowners seven days a week in Grosse Pointe, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Franklin, Northville, Rochester Hills, Troy, West Bloomfield, Beverly Hills, Royal Oak and nearby.

The company's full-service offerings include sewer and drain cleaning , hot water tank services, faucet repairs , vanity installations, re-piping, waterproofing, sewer repair , garbage disposal maintenance, toilet installation , and sump pump services —all delivered with the professionalism and expertise that have earned Mr. Rooter its stellar reputation.

"When plumbing emergencies strike, homeowners need a service provider they can trust," added Hundertmark-Barnes. "Our 1,700+ reviews reflect our commitment to being there when our customers need us most, delivering solutions that last."

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Detroit continues to set the standard for plumbing excellence throughout the region, combining technical expertise with customer-focused service. Homeowners experiencing plumbing issues or seeking professional installations can contact Mr. Rooter for prompt, reliable service.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Detroit

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Detroit is a locally operated business providing professional plumbing services for over 35 years. The company's team of licensed plumbers delivers comprehensive solutions for residential and commercial plumbing needs throughout Detroit and surrounding communities. Every Mr. Rooter plumber is fully insured and background-checked, ensuring peace of mind with every service call. The company is dedicated to making plumbing repair and installation experiences stress-free for homeowners throughout the Detroit metropolitan area.

