MissionSquare Retirement Earns 2024 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™ for the second year in a row

Washington, D.C., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cigna Healthcare has selected MissionSquare, an organization that advocates for retirement security and financial well-being, as a recipient of their 2024 Gold Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program.

The award highlighted MissionSquare's senior leadership for actively endorsing wellness initiatives. The program effectively promotes vitality on multiple fronts, employing various communication methods such as departmental and leadership meetings. To encourage participation, MissionSquare also provides incentives for engaging in wellness activities.

“We are proud to have achieved Cigna’s Gold designation, highlighting our work to promote employee health and well-being,” said Lisa Raff, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at MissionSquare. “This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to provide activities, tools, and resources to help our employees thrive, and we’re honored to be acknowledged by Cigna.”

MissionSquare's innovative well-being program takes a holistic approach to employee health and productivity. Going beyond standard paid time off (PTO), the comprehensive initiative emphasizes relaxation, personal days, and holidays, aiming to cultivate a healthier and more productive workforce. By prioritizing the overall health of their team, MissionSquare not only elevates their employees' quality of life but also establishes a new industry standard.

Vitality is defined as the capacity to pursue life with health, strength and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals, but also a catalyst for business and community growth. Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health along with higher levels of job satisfaction and performance. An opportunity remains for employers as less than one in five U.S. adults report having high levels of vitality. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.

“Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected, and productive workforce,” said Kari Knight Stevens, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, The Cigna Group. “Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That’s why we’re proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health, and boost employee engagement.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations, and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality.

Since our founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based financial services company, we manage and administer over $72 billion in assets.

