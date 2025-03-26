Cybersecurity Mesh Market Size to Surpass USD 6.63 Billion by 2032 Owing to the Rising Sophistication of Cyber Threats and Adoption of Zero Trust Security | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity Mesh Market Size Analysis:

“The Cybersecurity Mesh Market size is USD 2.68 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.63 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM (IBM Security Verify, IBM QRadar XDR)

Palo Alto Networks (Prisma Access, Cortex XSOAR)

Check Point (Check Point Infinity, CloudGuard)

Zscaler (Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Private Access)

Fortinet (Fortinet FortiGate, Fortinet FortiSIEM)

GCA Technology (GCA Cybersecurity Mesh, GCA Threat Intelligence)

Forcepoint (Forcepoint Dynamic Edge Protection, Forcepoint Zero Trust Network Access)

SonicWall (SonicWall Cloud App Security, SonicWall Capture ATP)

Ivanti (Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access, Ivanti Secure UEM)

Cato Networks (Cato SASE Cloud, Cato SD-WAN)

Aryaka Networks (Aryaka Secure Web Gateway, Aryaka SmartSecure)

SailPoint (SailPoint IdentityNow, SailPoint Predictive Identity)

appNovi (appNovi Security Graph, appNovi Threat Intelligence Platform)

Appgate (Appgate SDP, Appgate Risk-Based Authentication)

Mesh Security (Mesh Security Zero Trust Platform, Mesh Security Cloud Protection)

Primeter 81 (Perimeter 81 Zero Trust Network Access, Perimeter 81 Secure Web Gateway)

Naoris Protocol (Naoris Security Mesh, Naoris Blockchain-based Cybersecurity)

Cybersecurity Mesh Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.68 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.7 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising Frequency and Sophistication of Cyberattacks Drive the Demand for Robust Cybersecurity Mesh Solutions Across Industries

Rising Cyber Threats Drive Adoption of Cybersecurity Mesh Solutions

The Cybersecurity Mesh Market is expanding as enterprises combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats in a complex IT landscape. Inadequate Traditional security models lead to adaptive and decentralized solutions (e.g., Cybersecurity mesh) Cloud, on-premise, and edge environments are secured using frameworks that leverage ZTNA, SIEM, XDR, and IAM. AIs help identify threats, respond to them in real-time, and engage in predictive analytics, while increasingly stringent regulations require organizations to protect sensitive data.

The U.S. Cybersecurity Mesh Market size is USD 756 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,422 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. Cybersecurity Mesh Market is experiencing significant growth as a result of the increasing frequency of cyber threats, cloud adoption, and the transition towards decentralized security frameworks. Across various industry verticals, organizations are adopting new architectures like Zero Trust, AI-driven threat detection, and advanced identity management solutions to secure hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

By Offering, Dominance of Solutions Segment and Rapid Growth of Services in Cybersecurity Mesh Market

In 2023, the Solutions segment led the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, capturing 73% of the revenue share. The dominance of the enterprise network security market is attributed to the rising deployment of sophisticated security solutions, such as Fortinet’s FortiGate, Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange, and Prisma Access from Palo Alto Networks, which improve security across distributed networks. On the other hand, with the increasing need for managed security services, real-time monitoring, and threat intelligence, the Services segment would be the fastest-growing, with a projected CAGR of 12.0% As cyber threats evolve, businesses demand comprehensive security frameworks that boost market growth for both segments.

By Vertical, IT & Telecom Lead Cybersecurity Mesh Market, While Healthcare Sees Fastest Growth

In 2023, the IT and Telecom sector dominated the Cybersecurity Mesh Market with a 25% revenue share, driven by the growing need for secure data transmission and network protection. As digitization speeds up, telecom companies increasingly see the need to protect vast, distributed networks with cybersecurity mesh frameworks. On the other hand, the Healthcare sector is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.54% driven by the digitization of patient records, growth of telemedicine, and stringent regulatory requirements on data security. Both sectors are well-positioned for continual growth in the market as demand is on the rise for strong cybersecurity solutions.

By Deployment, Cloud Dominates Cybersecurity Mesh Market, While On-Premise Sees Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Cloud segment led the Cybersecurity Mesh Market with a 63% share, this is fueled by the rising usage of cloud services and the need for scalable security solutions. The On-premise segment is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 11.61%, as companies look to prioritize data privacy and regulatory compliance. Although cloud solutions provide flexibility and scalability, organizations still invest in on-premise security solutions because they want to control sensitive data and physical infrastructure.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Lead Cybersecurity Mesh Adoption, While SMEs See Rapid Growth

In 2023, Large Enterprises dominated the Cybersecurity Mesh Market with a 76% revenue share, this is mainly due to their huge IT infrastructures and need for strong security solutions. On the other hand, SMEs will witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.83%, as cyber threats continue to grow and cybersecurity mesh frameworks are increasingly adopted by them for protection. Digitalization is witnessing exponential growth which is prompting SMEs to invest in cost-friendly scalable security solutions to secure their data and business operations, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Cybersecurity Mesh Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy Utilities

IT and Telecom

Government

Others





North America Dominates Cybersecurity Mesh Market, While Europe Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America held the largest market share in the Cybersecurity Mesh Market in 2023, accounting for over 40% of the total market. Factors for this leadership include the presence of many of the global cybersecurity organizations in the region, strong investment in IT infrastructure, and rigorous regulatory environments like GDPR and CCPA. The increasing frequency of cyber-attacks in the region and widespread adoption of cloud computing and IoT are some key factors attributed to playing a crucial role in market expansion.

Europe is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period. The acceleration across the region is largely driven by rising regulatory demands for data protection, growing cyber risks, and the digital transformation of sectors, including finance, health care, and manufacturing. One of the key points in the European Union GDPR rules that came into effect, which forces businesses into better security, is driving demand/governance towards mesh.

Recent Developments

December 2024: AWS launched the Security Incident Response service to automate triage and remediation of security incidents detected by Amazon GuardDuty, reducing response times and minimizing alert fatigue for security teams.

AWS launched the Security Incident Response service to automate triage and remediation of security incidents detected by Amazon GuardDuty, reducing response times and minimizing alert fatigue for security teams. February 2024: UiPath and Google Cloud expanded their partnership, integrating UiPath’s AI-powered automation platform with Google Vertex AI, enhancing automation with machine learning models and cloud-based workflows.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Cybersecurity Mesh Market Segmentation, By Vertical

8. Cybersecurity Mesh Market Segmentation, By Offering

9. Cybersecurity Mesh Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Cybersecurity Mesh Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

