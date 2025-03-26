Mammography Equipment Global Strategic Business Report 2025 | Now Available

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mammography Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mammography Equipment was valued at US$2.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers affecting women globally, and mammography plays a crucial role in early detection and diagnosis, significantly influencing treatment outcomes and survival rates. As the global incidence of breast cancer rises, the demand for advanced mammography equipment also increases, driven by the need for early detection. This demand is further amplified by the global aging population, particularly older women who are at higher risk and require regular mammograms. Technological advancements in mammography, such as digital and 3D mammography, coupled with global health initiatives focusing on early detection, are fueling the growth of the mammography equipment market.



Recent decades have seen significant advancements in mammography technology, enhancing its effectiveness and patient experience. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning has been pivotal, offering promising methods to improve diagnostic accuracy, especially in detecting subtle abnormalities and enhancing image analysis. Innovations such as contrast-enhanced imaging and automated breast ultrasound systems have further advanced the capabilities of mammography, allowing for better detection even in dense breast tissues and high-risk patients. These technological strides not only make mammography more accessible and less intimidating for patients but also set new standards in early detection and treatment, with ongoing innovations expected to integrate into routine screening.



Looking forward, the integration of AI and other digital technologies is set to transform mammography further. AI assists in enhancing image analysis, prioritizing urgent cases, and increasing the accuracy of detections, which is vital as the volume of images from advanced techniques like digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) grows. Additionally, government-led breast cancer screening programs and increased public awareness are boosting the demand for sophisticated mammography solutions. Mobile mammography units are also expanding access to screening services, particularly in underserved areas, emphasizing the need for continuous innovation and adaptation of mammography technologies to meet global healthcare demands and improve patient outcomes.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 2-D Digital Mammography Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The 3-D Digital Mammography Systems segment is also set to grow at 8.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $572.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.1% CAGR to reach $741.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Key Questions Answered:

Report Features:

Key Attributes:





