No. 10/2025 - Course of the annual general meeting

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 26 March 2025

ANNOUNCEMENT no.10/2025

CEMAT A/S

Company reg. (CVR) no. 24 93 28 18

Annual general meeting 2025





On 26 March 2025 at 1:00 pm the annual general meeting was held in Cemat A/S (the “Company”) at DLA Piper Denmark, Oslo Plads 2, 2100 Copenhagen Ø.

Pursuant to the Company’s articles of association, the Board of Directors had appointed attorney-at-law Martin Lavesen as chairman of the meeting.

The management’s report on the Company’s activities during the past financial year

The management’s report for the financial year 2024 was presented by management.

The annual general meeting took note of the management’s report for the financial year 2024.

Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption

The annual general report was presented.

The general meeting approved the annual report for 2024.

The Board of Directors’ proposal for appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted annual report

The Board of Director’s proposal for appropriation of profit as stated in the annual report was approved by the general meeting, with the result being carried forward to the next year, and it was decided not to distribute dividends.

Presentation of and indicative vote on remuneration report

The remuneration report was presented.

The general meeting approved the remuneration by an indicative vote.

Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors’ fees for the current financial year

The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding directors’ fees for the current financial year 2025 was adopted by the general meeting. The members of the Board of Directors will receive the basic fee of DKK 220,000 for the financial year 2025.

In accordance with the remuneration report the chairman of the Board of Directors will receive the basic fee multiplied by a factor of 2.5, and the vice-chairman will receive the basic fee multiplied by a factor of 1.75.

Election of members to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposed re-election of Frede Clausen, Eivind Dam Jensen, Joanna Iwanowska-Nielsen and Brian Winther Almind to the Board of Directors.

The candidates were re-elected by the general meeting.

At a subsequent constituent board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Frede Clausen as Chairman of the board and Eivind Dam Jensen as Deputy Chairman of the board.

Appointment of auditor

The Board of Directors proposed re-election of BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab, CVR-nr. 20222670, as auditors of the Company.

BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab was re-elected by the general meeting.

Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders

No items on the agenda.

Any other business

No items discussed.

The annual general meeting was adjourned at 2:03 pm.

Any questions concerning this announcement may be directed to info@cemat.dk.





Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman of the Board of Directors





This announcement has been issued in Danish and English. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version will prevail.

Attachment