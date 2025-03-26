Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 26 March 2025, passed the following resolutions:

1. Agreement to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report for the year 2024.

1.1 To agree to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report for the year 2024, except for the part of the information on remuneration.

1.2 To agree to the information on remuneration as the part of AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report for the year 2024.

2. Approval of the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2024.

2.1 To approve the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2024.

3. Allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2024.

3.1 To allocate AB “Ignitis grupė” profit (loss) for the year 2024.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is also available on the Group’s website and at the premises of the Group (Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius) at a pre-arranged time, with an appointment scheduled via email at IR@ignitis.lt.

Additional information on allocated dividends

The Group notes that the persons entitled to receive dividends are those who are the owners of the Group’s ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – ORS) at the end of the record date, i.e., at the end of 9 April 2025. The ex-date from which the Group’s ORS acquired on the stock exchange with a settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividends for the second half of 2024 is 8 April 2025.

The dividends will be paid to the securities account managers of the Group’s shareholders on 22 April 2025 through Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The dividend amount, after deduction of personal income tax (15%) for individuals or corporate income tax (16%) for legal entities applicable by the laws of Lithuania, except for the cases described in the attachment (i.e. Information on dividend payment), will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the ORS (hereinafter – GDR) of the Group must take into account the specifics of legal regulation of the GDRs, market differences and must consult with the GDR issuer (the Bank of New York Mellon), its authorised party or their securities managers regarding the moment of entitlement to receive dividends and other aspects, including eligibility of tax exemptions, application of treaties on avoidance of double taxation and refunding of taxes related to investments into GDRs.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure, including the guidance on taxation, is available in the attachment and on the Group’s website.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

Attachments