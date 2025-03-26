Ethylene Dichloride Industry Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $20.8 by 2030 - Growing Demand for High-purity Chemicals in Pharmaceuticals Accelerates Demand

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Dichloride - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ethylene Dichloride was valued at US$16.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$20.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the ethylene dichloride market is driven by several factors. Advancements in EDC production processes are enhancing efficiency and reducing production costs, making EDC more accessible for various applications. The rising demand for PVC in construction, automotive, and electrical industries is significantly boosting the need for EDC as a key raw material. Increasing urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging markets are expanding the demand for PVC, thereby driving the EDC market.

Additionally, the implementation of stringent environmental regulations is encouraging manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices and cleaner production technologies, which, in turn, is propelling market growth. The development of integrated production facilities is also playing a crucial role in enhancing the market dynamics by improving operational efficiencies and reducing overall production costs. Furthermore, strategic collaborations and partnerships among industry players are fostering innovation and expanding the application scope of EDC. These factors collectively are driving robust growth in the ethylene dichloride market, ensuring its critical role in the global chemical industry.



Several trends are influencing the ethylene dichloride market, driven by advancements in production technologies and shifts in industrial demand. One significant trend is the growing demand for PVC, particularly in emerging economies, where rapid urbanization and industrialization are boosting construction activities. This increased demand for PVC is directly fueling the need for EDC. Additionally, advancements in EDC production technologies, such as the development of more efficient catalysts and process optimization techniques, are enhancing production yields and reducing operational costs.

Another notable trend is the increasing focus on environmental regulations and sustainability. Manufacturers are investing in cleaner production processes and emissions control technologies to comply with stringent environmental standards and reduce the environmental impact of EDC production. The global market is also seeing a shift towards integrated production facilities where EDC, VCM, and PVC are produced in a single complex, improving efficiency and reducing logistics costs.



Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) is a chlorinated hydrocarbon primarily used as an intermediate in the production of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), which is the key precursor for polyvinyl chloride (PVC). EDC is a colorless liquid with a sweet odor and is produced through the chlorination of ethylene. The production process involves the direct chlorination of ethylene in the presence of a catalyst, or through oxychlorination, where ethylene reacts with chlorine and oxygen. EDC is an essential chemical in the PVC production chain, which finds extensive applications in construction, automotive, electrical, and healthcare industries due to its durability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. The majority of EDC produced globally is used to manufacture VCM, with a smaller portion utilized as a solvent and in the production of other chemicals.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Formosa Plastics Group, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Olin Corporation, Prochem, Inc., PT. Asahimas Chemical and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Ethylene Dichloride - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Environmental Regulations and Compliance Requirements Throws the Spotlight on Sustainable Practices

Advancements in Ethylene Dichloride Production Propels Efficiency and Reduces Costs

Expanding Applications in Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Manufacturing Spurs Demand

Increasing Use in the Production of PVC Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Investments in Petrochemical Industries Strengthens Business Case for Ethylene Dichloride

Emerging Economies` Industrial Growth Accelerates Demand for Ethylene Dichloride

Adoption of Advanced Catalysts in Production Processes Drives Efficiency and Output

Innovation in Recycling Technologies Drives Adoption of Recycled Ethylene Dichloride

Rising Demand for Chemical Intermediates in Various Industries Spurs Market Expansion

Developments in Transportation and Logistics Enhance Supply Chain Efficiency

Expansion of End-use Industries Such as Construction and Automotive Drives Market Growth

Volatile Geopolitical Climate Generates Market Risks and Opportunities

Advancements in Automation and Digitalization of Manufacturing Processes Propel Operational Efficiency

Growing Demand for High-purity Chemicals in Pharmaceuticals Accelerates Market Demand

Adoption of Cleaner Production Technologies Impact Cost and Sustainability

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Formosa Plastics Group

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Olin Corporation

Prochem, Inc.

PT. Asahimas Chemical

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

ThyssenKrupp AG

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

VESTOLIT GmbH

Vynova Group

Westlake Chemical Corporation

