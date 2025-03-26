Class Action Filed Against ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) - April 11, 2025 Deadline to Join – Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR).

Shareholders who purchased shares of ICLR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: July 27, 2023 to October 23, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a)ICON was suffering from a material loss of business due to customer cost reduction measures and other widespread funding limitations impacting the Company’s client base; (b)ICON’s purported functional service provision and hybrid model offerings were insufficient to shield the Company from the adverse effects of a significant market downturn; (c) the requests for proposals ICON received from its biotechnology customers during the Class Period were used in substantial part as price discovery tools, and thus were not indicative of underlying client demand; (d)ICON’s customers had canceled contracts, limited or reduced engagements, delayed clinical trial work, and/or failed to enter into new contracts with ICON for additional clinical trial work at historical rates once existing projects ended (or were scheduled to end) in 2024; (e)ICON’s two largest customers were diversifying their clinical research organization providers away from the Company; (f)as a result of (a)-(e) above, ICON’s reported net new business awards and book-to-bill metrics materially misrepresented client demand for ICON’s services; and (g)as a result of (a)-(f) above, ICON was tracking materially below the 2024 revenue and EPS guidance issued during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis.

DEADLINE: April 11, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ICLR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 11, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

