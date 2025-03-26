CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Renewi plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the board has approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”) as auditor for the financial year ending 31 March 2026. The appointment is subject to approval by shareholders at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company.

A comprehensive audit tender process, which followed the Financial Reporting Council Minimum Standard, considered both large and challenger audit firms and was overseen by the Company’s Audit Committee. Further details of the audit tender process will be included in our 2025 Annual Report and Accounts.

Renewi’s current external auditor, BDO LLP, will complete the audit for the year ending 31 March 2025.

