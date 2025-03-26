ALN Medical Management Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving ALN Medical Management. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

In March 2024, ALN Medical Management (“ALN”) identified suspicious activity on certain third-party hosted systems, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, ALN determined that cybercriminals infiltrated the inadequately secured computer environment and accessed data files between March 18, 2024 and March 24, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and stole files containing the sensitive personal information of tens of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Medical information

Health insurance information

Driver’s license numbers

Government-issued ID numbers



If you received notice of the ALN Medical Management data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

