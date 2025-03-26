US Colleges, Universities and Professional Schools Analysis Report 2025: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colleges, Universities and Professional Schools (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2031" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Colleges, Universities and Professional Schools Industry (U.S.) to reach $130,458,611,652 by 2031.
The purpose of this report is to provide estimates of vital, industry-specific data within the United States, with an emphasis on market sizing, industry growth, KPIs, and metrics, along with summaries of top competitors.
This includes unique 8-year histories and 8-year forward projections of market sizing. While other firms may publish industry-specific data and forecasts, such efforts often produce limited and inaccurate results. This report leverages extensive access to industry tables, databases of public and private company information, proprietary industry trends analysis, and other resources to provide comprehensive and reliable insights.
Core Benefits to Customer
- Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
- Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
- Deep industry and company financials
This Analytics Report Features
- Historical data
- Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
- Operating ratios
- Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
- Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
- Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Designed to benefit
- Analysis and Financial Modeling
- Investment Professionals
- Lenders
- M&A Advisors
- Appraisers
- Consultants
Industry Summary
- Revenues historical through 2022
- Revenues projected through 2031
- Employee Count 2015-2022
- Annual Growth Rate 2022
- CAGR 2015 through 2022
- CAGR 2022 through 2031
- Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments
- Number of Firms 2015-2022
- Number of Establishments 2015-2022
- Employees, 2015-2022
- Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022
- Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
- Revenue Compared to All Industries
- Expenses Compared to All Industries
- Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Benchmarks
- Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries
Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies
- Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2015-2022
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations
Top Companies Ranked
- Market Capitalization
- Employees
- Revenue
- Net Income
- 3-Year Revenue Growth
- 3-Year Income Growth
- Return on Assets
- Return on Equity
- Return on Invested Capital
List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies
Companies Profiled
- Adtalem Global Education Inc
- Strategic Education Inc
- Grand Canyon Education Inc
- Perdoceo Education Corporation
- Coursera Inc
- American Public Education Inc
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
- Aspen Group Inc
- National American University Holdings Inc
