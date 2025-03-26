Grasshopper Labs and FreightSnap partnership brings real-time measurement and cost optimization to freight logistics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LENEXA, Kan., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grasshopper Labs and FreightSnap today announced a strategic partnership, integrating FreightSnap’s advanced freight dimensioning technology with Grasshopper’s end-to-end logistics management platform. This collaboration empowers retailers, warehouses and third-party logistics providers with greater accuracy, efficiency and automation in freight pricing and space planning.

“Our partnership equips last-mile providers to operate with unprecedented efficiency,” said Michael Eichenberg, CEO of FreightSnap. “We’ve seen firsthand how integrating our custom dimensioning solutions with Grasshopper’s innovative platform improves both technologies, optimizing our clients’ overall logistics workflows, eliminating costly errors and keeping customers happy.”

Grasshopper Labs’ AI-powered, end-to-end logistics solution provides real-time visibility into transportation, warehousing, inventory and supply chain management, helping businesses increase efficiency and scale with confidence. FreightSnap’s automated dimensioner uses lasers, cameras, sensors and an optional scale to scan and measure freight within seconds, capturing precise weight and dimensional data alongside high-resolution 3D images. Through seamless integration, critical freight management data now flows directly into Grasshopper’s platform, allowing users to instantly validate freight dimensions, automate repricing for discrepancies and manage liability by documenting shipment conditions.

The integration also addresses a long-standing industry challenge: inaccurate freight measurements leading to capacity planning issues and unexpected costs. With precise cube information now available in real time, users avoid inaccurate freight sizes that result in underutilized space, boosting delivery reliability and profitability. The joint solution’s speed and accuracy streamline measurement processes while improving invoicing and warehouse planning for users.

“At our core, both Grasshopper Labs and FreightSnap are committed to delivering high-quality solutions that make our customers’ jobs easier,” said Ori Anavim, Grasshopper’s co-founder and CEO. “This integration directly reflects that shared mission: supplying retailers, warehouses and third-party logistics providers with the tools they need to operate smarter, faster and more profitably.”

For more information about how Grasshopper Labs and FreightSnap transform logistics, visit grasshopperlabs.io and freightsnap.com.







About Grasshopper Labs

Grasshopper is the logistics industry’s most robust artificial intelligence-powered supply chain management platform. By automating manual processes and providing real-time visibility and management of shipments across the entire supply chain process, Grasshopper’s easy-to-use interface simplifies delivery proficiency from the first to the final mile. The platform combines transportation management (TMS), warehouse management (WMS) and order management (OMS) solutions to support the delivery-first era of commerce. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Grasshopper has licensed its proprietary technology to delivery and freight companies across North America. To learn more about Grasshopper’s end-to-end platform, visit grasshopperlabs.io.





About FreightSnap

FreightSnap is a leading provider of automated freight dimensioning and data capture solutions designed to streamline logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and distribution processes. Utilizing advanced laser, camera, and infrared sensor technology, FreightSnap's products rapidly and accurately measure, weigh, and photograph pallets and parcels, seamlessly integrating data with warehouse, transportation, and enterprise resource management systems. With a commitment to affordability, reliability, and customer-specific customization, FreightSnap helps businesses optimize operational efficiency, reduce errors, and achieve significant cost savings. Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, FreightSnap serves a diverse global clientele, including top LTL carriers, international freight forwarders, airlines, ocean carriers, third-party logistics providers, last mile providers, and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at www.freightsnap.com.





###



