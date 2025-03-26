Easter Festivities on Florida’s Historic Coast Blend History, Heritage, and Tradition

St. Augustine, FL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With roots dating back to 1513, when Ponce de León christened the land La Florida in honor of Spain’s Easter celebration, St. Augustine today offers an irresistible mix of spiritual observances, historic reenactments, and delightful pomp and circumstance. From sunrise services on the sand to Easter egg hunts and bonnet-clad promenades through the Plaza de la Constitución, there are dozens of ways to celebrate Easter on Florida’s Historic Coast.

Holy Week Easter Events:

Saturday, April 5 – St. Augustine Spring Eggstravaganza (1-5 p.m.)

Family Church on SR 207 in St. Augustine hosts an Easter Bunny meet and greet, egg hunts for children 2-6, local craft vendors, live music and performances, food and treats, and kids’ activities.

Thursday, April 10 – The Royal Transfer of Office (6–7 p.m.)

Each year, St. Augustine selects three heritage natives to embody King Carlos II, Queen Marianna, and Princess Margarita Maria. These esteemed figures preside over the city's festivities, representing the Spanish heritage that shaped America’s oldest city. Witness the official passing of the crown at the St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica’s West Courtyard.

Sunday, April 13 – Palm Sunday Mass and Blessing of the Fleet (12–2 p.m.)

No Easter in St. Augustine is complete without this grand maritime tradition. Following Mass at the Cathedral Basilica, a stately procession makes its way to the Municipal Marina, where the Bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine bestows blessings upon a colorful fleet of decorated vessels. A time-honored ritual steeped in maritime lore; it’s a must-see spectacle on the bayfront.

Monday, April 14 – The Royal Knighting Ceremony (6–7 p.m.)

Chivalry is alive and well in St. Augustine, and every year, the Royal Family bestows knighthood upon residents who have made significant contributions to the community. Witness this knightly honor unfold at the Cathedral Basilica’s side courtyard along St. George Street.

Thursday, April 17 - Maundy Thursday Services

5:30 - 8 p.m. - Services at Christ Church Ponte Vedra Beach - Eucharistic Service, followed by a remembrance of the Last Supper and the washing of the disciples’ feet.

6:00 p.m. – Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine

6:30 p.m. - Service with Holy Communion at Memorial Presbyterian Church

Thursday and Saturday, April 17 & 19 –Easter Egg Hunts for the Kids! (10 a.m. – noon)

The Easter Bunny himself to kick off these fun-filled family Easter egg hunts taking place at multiple St. Johns County Parks. On Thursday, the fun takes place at Palencia Park, 405 Palencia Village Dr., St. Augustine and Veterans Park, 1332 Veterans Pkwy, St. Johns. On Saturday, the fun takes place at Treaty Park, 1595 Wildwood Dr., St. Augustine and Al Wilke Park, 6150 S. Main St., Hastings

Friday, April 18 – Easter Celebration at Ocean Grove Resort (1-3 p.m.)

Fun for the entire family with Easter Egg Hunts, sack racing, relay races, life-size bowling, a spoon and egg race, bubbles, photo ops, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Friday, April 18 – Good Friday Worship

Christ Church Ponte Vedra Good Evening Service (7 p.m.)

Good Friday Community Worship at The AMP (St. Augustine Amphitheatre) (6:30–9 p.m.)

Saturday, April 19 – The 66th Annual Easter Parade (9–10:30 a.m.)

Known as the “Parada de Caballos y Coches,” this St. Augustine tradition features everything from elegant horse-drawn carriages to the Easter Bunny, pirates, and—yes—Stormtroopers. The procession kicks off at the Old Jail and winds its way along Avenida Menendez, offering prime viewing spots along the bayfront.

Sunrise Services

Watch the first light of Easter morning from graceful spaces on Florida's Historic Coast. From immaculate gardens to the shores of the Atlantic, there are several Easter Sunday Sunrise Services taking place on Florida’s Historic Coast . Bring a blanket or beach chair for a truly inspiring experience.

6:30 a.m. St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Lincolnville

6:45 a.m. Bridge of Light Church at St. Johns County Pier at St. Augustine Beach

6:45 a.m. Seaside Church Sunrise Service at Vilano Beach Ramp

7:00 a.m. Crescent Beach Baptist Church at the Crescent Beach Ramp

7:00 a.m. Memorial Presbyterian Church In the Courtyard

Click here for a list of additional Easter services taking place on Florida’s Historic Coast.

The Easter Promenade (1:00 p.m.)

The Plaza de la Constitución transforms into a sea of pastels and spring finery as bonnet-clad locals and visitors alike compete for the best Easter ensemble. With awards for the most creative and stylish outfits, this event is a favorite for those who love a little friendly fashion competition.

A Feast Fit for the Occasion

After a week of processions, parades, and promenades, nothing caps off the Easter celebrations quite like a grand Sunday brunch. St. Augustine’s culinary scene does not disappoint, with historic inns, waterfront eateries, and cozy cafés serving up everything from fresh seafood to decadent pastries. Reservations are highly recommended.

For something different take a sail on Schooner Freedom or stay at a vacation rental and have Outer Banks Boil Company cater your private Easter brunch.

Planning your St. Augustine’s Holy Week experience is easy. Visit www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com, and click on the Plan Your Trip icon.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Faceboo k.com/ViajaStAugustine and X(twitter) @FlHistoricCoast

Attachments