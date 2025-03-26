Bitcoin, SHIB, and Pi Network Whales Rush to ExoraPad Presale Eyeing Massive Gains Ahead of Exchange Listing

CORK, Ireland, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto whales from Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pi Network communities are shifting their attention to ExoraPad, an innovative AI-powered launchpad built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Exorapad $EXP Token presale is rapidly progressing, already surpassing 80% of its softcap, savvy investors foresee exponential returns potentially reaching as high as 1000x upon exchange listing.

Join ExoraPad Presale

ExoraPad: Pioneering AI-Driven Token Launches on XRP Ledger

Unlike typical blockchain launchpads, ExoraPad incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to meticulously evaluate projects before they're presented to investors. By leveraging advanced analytics, predictive modeling, and robust due diligence processes, ExoraPad ensures that only premium-quality Real-World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and elite Web3 projects receive community funding.

This AI-enhanced vetting mechanism significantly reduces investor risk and fosters trust, setting ExoraPad apart as a leader in crypto fundraising and innovation.

Why Crypto Whales Are Eyeing ExoraPad

Whales from Bitcoin, SHIB, and Pi Network have taken notice due to ExoraPad's extraordinary market potential and unique utility model. The platform's strategic position in the XRP ecosystem aligns perfectly with XRP’s bullish trajectory following the recent SEC victory for Ripple Labs. XRP’s enhanced regulatory clarity and surging adoption significantly amplify ExoraPad’s growth prospects.

Moreover, ExoraPad is expected to launch top tier projects, thereby giving $EXP holders exclusive and top priority access to the best innovative projects launching on XRP Ledger.

The presale's pricing structure provides substantial incentives for early investors. Tokens acquired during the presale are expected to list at a 25% premium on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), ensuring immediate profitability and incentivizing rapid investor action.

Buy $EXP Tokens

ExoraPad’s Rapidly Growing Presale: A Sign of Massive Demand

The presale has already seen tremendous success, quickly filling over 80% of its softcap, signaling strong investor confidence.

ExoraPad isn't merely another token launch, it's an opportunity to participate in the early stages of potentially transformative blockchain projects vetted by advanced AI analytics technology.

Given this robust momentum, market analysts project that early participants could see substantial returns, with possibilities of reaching as much as 1000x gains upon broader market adoption and listings.

Innovative Tokenomics and Long-Term Sustainability

ExoraPad’s tokenomics are designed to foster long-term value appreciation and sustainability. Its native $EXP token not only grants early and exclusive access to top-tier projects but also delivers lucrative staking rewards, DAO governance rights, and revenue-sharing benefits derived from platform fees.

The scarcity created by limited token supply and high-demand usage cases further strengthens the token’s potential for value growth.

How to Participate in the ExoraPad Presale

Investors looking to capitalize on this unique market opportunity must act swiftly, as the presale nears completion:

Acquire XRP tokens via major exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Transfer XRP to an XRP-compatible wallet, such as Xaman or Trust Wallet.

Visit the ExoraPad presale page (https://exorapad.com/presale) and contribute your XRP.

Purchased $EXP tokens will automatically be distributed post-presale, ensuring a seamless investment process.

Final Thoughts: Why the Time to Act is Now

With crypto market momentum returning and major blockchain players like Bitcoin, SHIB, and Pi Network whales backing ExoraPad’s presale, investors who delay risk missing out on extraordinary early-stage gains.

ExoraPad’s distinctive approach to blockchain funding, coupled with its rapid presale success, positions it as a potentially revolutionary launchpad within the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Secure your participation in ExoraPad now to maximize your investment potential ahead of widespread market adoption.

Join the ExoraPad Community:

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the ExoraPad. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ab3f4f2-636d-4940-a01c-241c8901dc6b