North America (NAFTA) Steel Industry Guide 2024

The steel industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $136,139.2 million in 2023.

The NAFTA Steel industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The Canada was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 10.1% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the steel industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $1,00,463.7 million in 2023. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $20.71 and $14.96 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the steel industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $1,18,950.1 million in 2028, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $23.82 and $17.51 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Steel

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Steel in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Steel in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Steel in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

9.1. China Baowu Steel Group Corp Ltd

9.2. ArcelorMittal SA

9.3. Nippon Steel Corp

9.4. Ansteel Group Corp Ltd

9.5. JSW Steel Ltd

9.6. Tata Steel Ltd

9.7. ThyssenKrupp AG

9.8. Tata Steel Europe Ltd

9.9. Grupo Celsa

9.10. Aperam SA

9.11. Vallourec SA

9.12. Salzgitter AG

9.13. Saarstahl AG

9.14. BlueScope Steel Ltd

9.15. Liberty Steel Group

9.16. Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd

9.17. Gerdau SA

9.18. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

9.19. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA

9.20. Stelco Holdings Inc

9.21. Evraz Plc

9.22. China Steel Corp

9.23. HBIS Group Co Ltd

9.24. Anshan Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd

9.25. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

9.26. Steel Authority of India Ltd

9.27. PT Krakatau Steel Persero Tbk

9.28. Gunung Steel Group

9.29. PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk

9.30. PT Jindal Stainless Indonesia

9.31. Marcegaglia Steel SpA

9.32. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA

9.33. Arvedi Group

9.34. JFE Holdings Inc

9.35. Kobe Steel Ltd

9.36. Industrias CH SAB de CV

9.37. Altos Hornos de Mexico SAB de CV

9.38. Ternium SA

9.39. Van Merksteijn International BV

9.40. United States Steel Corp

9.41. Steel Dynamics Inc

9.42. Nucor Corp

9.43. Magnitogorsk Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat

9.44. Novolipetsk Steel

9.45. Severstal

9.46. SSAB AB

9.47. BE Group AB

9.48. Outokumpu Oyj

9.49. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd

9.50. Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd

9.51. Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium Ltd

9.52. POSCO Holdings Inc

9.53. Hyundai Steel Co

9.54. KG Dongbu Steel Co Ltd

9.55. Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd

9.56. Acerinox SA

9.57. Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS

9.58. Icdas Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulasim Sanayi AS

9.59. Habas Group

9.60. Tosyali Holding AS

9.61. British Steel Ltd

