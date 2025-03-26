Trial of a Drug Case in District & Municipal Court Webinar

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trial of a Drug Case in District & Municipal Court" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While most criminal cases are resolved via plea bargain, it is imperative to understand the ins-and-outs of the District and Municipal Court trial sessions. This seminar walks you through the major aspects of a trial from motions in limine to closings. The panel of trial attorneys and a Municipal Court judge guide you through the case and you act as jury.
Unlike the jury, you have the opportunity to ask questions after the verdict. Case theory, witness preparation, and strategy are all open for discussion. Find out how experienced trial attorneys prepare their case for trial, from the day of arraignment.
Key Topics Covered:
Pre-trial Matters
Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston
Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston
Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield
Opening Statements
Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston
Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston
Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield
Prosecution Case
Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston
Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston
Tracy L. Walts, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston
Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield
Defense Case
Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston
Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield
Shira M. Diner, Esq.,
Boston University School of Law, Boston
Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston
Closing Arguments
Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston
Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston
Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield
Charge Conference
Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston
Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston
Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield
Strategy and Case Preparation Discussion
Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston
Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston
Shira M. Diner, Esq.,
Boston University School of Law, Boston
Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield
Tracy L. Walts, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t3rqv
