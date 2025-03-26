Trial of a Drug Case in District & Municipal Court Webinar

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trial of a Drug Case in District & Municipal Court" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While most criminal cases are resolved via plea bargain, it is imperative to understand the ins-and-outs of the District and Municipal Court trial sessions. This seminar walks you through the major aspects of a trial from motions in limine to closings. The panel of trial attorneys and a Municipal Court judge guide you through the case and you act as jury.

Unlike the jury, you have the opportunity to ask questions after the verdict. Case theory, witness preparation, and strategy are all open for discussion. Find out how experienced trial attorneys prepare their case for trial, from the day of arraignment.

Key Topics Covered:

Pre-trial Matters

Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston

Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston

Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield

Opening Statements

Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston

Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston

Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield

Prosecution Case

Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston

Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston

Tracy L. Walts, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston

Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield

Defense Case

Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston

Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield

Shira M. Diner, Esq.,
Boston University School of Law, Boston

Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston

Closing Arguments

Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston

Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston

Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield

Charge Conference

Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston

Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston

Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield

Strategy and Case Preparation Discussion

Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,
Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston

Liana LaMattina, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston

Shira M. Diner, Esq.,
Boston University School of Law, Boston

Gillian Carusone, Esq.,
Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield

Tracy L. Walts, Esq.,
Todd & Weld LLP, Boston


