Trial of a Drug Case in District & Municipal Court Webinar

While most criminal cases are resolved via plea bargain, it is imperative to understand the ins-and-outs of the District and Municipal Court trial sessions. This seminar walks you through the major aspects of a trial from motions in limine to closings. The panel of trial attorneys and a Municipal Court judge guide you through the case and you act as jury.



Unlike the jury, you have the opportunity to ask questions after the verdict. Case theory, witness preparation, and strategy are all open for discussion. Find out how experienced trial attorneys prepare their case for trial, from the day of arraignment.



Key Topics Covered:



Pre-trial Matters



Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,

Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston



Liana LaMattina, Esq.,

Todd & Weld LLP, Boston



Gillian Carusone, Esq.,

Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield



Opening Statements



Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,

Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston



Liana LaMattina, Esq.,

Todd & Weld LLP, Boston



Gillian Carusone, Esq.,

Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield



Prosecution Case



Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,

Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston



Liana LaMattina, Esq.,

Todd & Weld LLP, Boston



Tracy L. Walts, Esq.,

Todd & Weld LLP, Boston



Gillian Carusone, Esq.,

Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield



Defense Case



Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,

Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston



Gillian Carusone, Esq.,

Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield



Shira M. Diner, Esq.,

Boston University School of Law, Boston



Liana LaMattina, Esq.,

Todd & Weld LLP, Boston



Closing Arguments



Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,

Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston



Liana LaMattina, Esq.,

Todd & Weld LLP, Boston



Gillian Carusone, Esq.,

Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield



Charge Conference



Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,

Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston



Liana LaMattina, Esq.,

Todd & Weld LLP, Boston



Gillian Carusone, Esq.,

Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield



Strategy and Case Preparation Discussion



Hon. Joseph M. Griffin, Jr.,

Boston Municipal Court Department, Boston



Liana LaMattina, Esq.,

Todd & Weld LLP, Boston



Shira M. Diner, Esq.,

Boston University School of Law, Boston



Gillian Carusone, Esq.,

Committee for Public Counsel Services, Springfield



Tracy L. Walts, Esq.,

Todd & Weld LLP, Boston





