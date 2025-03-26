GO Deadline in 7 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Investors of Filing Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet”) (NASDAQ: GO) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Grocery Outlet securities between November 7, 2023, and May 7, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lead plaintiff deadline is March 31, 2025.

DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The Class Period begins on November 7, 2023, when Defendants conducted an earnings call corresponding to their third quarter fiscal year 2023 results. During the call, Defendants disclosed an ongoing systems transition (the “Systems Transition”) that began in August and would be completed by the end of the year. Defendants also provided investors with material information concerning Grocery Outlet’s expected profit for fiscal year 2024.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants continued to create the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the completion of Grocery Outlet’s Systems Transition and any potential negative impact resulting therefrom, while also minimizing the risks associated with potential and perceived setbacks to the company’s finances as a result of implementation errors and other issues surrounding the Systems Transition.

Then, on May 7, 2024, Defendants shocked the market when they released the company’s first quarter fiscal year 2024 results, which surprisingly announced both a significantly larger-than-expected impact from Systems Transition issues and significantly below-market guidance for the second quarter. As a result of the foregoing, the price of Grocery Outlet’s common stock declined dramatically, from a closing price of $25.90 per share on May 7, 2024, to $20.88 per share on May 8, 2024, a decline of about 19.38% in the span of just a single day.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Grocery Outlet investors may, no later than March 31, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:

The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP.

