Demand Response Management System Trends Analysis Report 2025: Global Market to Grow by Over $15 Billion by 2030, Driven by Integration with Smart Grids and Automated DRMs

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demand Response Management System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Conventional Demand Response, Automated Demand Response), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand response management system market size is anticipated to reach USD 25.92 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2025 to 2030. The integration of Demand Response (DR) with smart grids and the rising awareness and adoption of automated DRMS by utilities and customers are believed to be the key growth drivers.







DRMS acts as a crucial arrangement for balancing energy supply with consumption requirement and stabilizing load on grids during peak hours. An automated demand response is established on AMI, which builds an integrated network between the customers participating in the DR program and the utility for exchanging signals and communicating in real time.



The introduction of cloud-based DRMS can automatically adjust the power consumption of heavy appliances at the users' end by examining data based on the usage pattern, weather condition, room occupancy, and such other factors that are recorded on a day-to-day basis. The data collected by home network is analyzed, based on which the appliances are programmed to be turned off during hours of peak consumption. Continuous improvement in DRMS for efficient energy conservation is expected to favorably impact the adoption of DRMS in the years to come.



The industrial sector accounts for the highest revenue share in the global market, which may be attributed to most DR programs being focused on the industrial sector as they are the highest power consumers, especially during peak hours. With the increasing applicability of Demand Response Management Systems, focus on the participation of residential customers is gaining importance. The residential sector is anticipated to be the fastest growing user segment in the global DRMS market. Rising awareness among residential customers about the price- based and incentive- based DR programs is expected to boost the industry growth.



Lack of awareness among customers about DR programs and their benefits along with a huge initial installation cost of devices for the adoption of DRMS are the challenges posed by the otherwise growing market for the technology.



Demand Response Management System Market Report Highlights

Home area network and an integrated network connecting the utility and customers, smart meters, smart thermostats, load control switches, and other DRMS devices are expected to witness a robust growth.

The industrial applications segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.3% in 2024. This growth is attributed to managing the considerable energy loads mainly of industrial services.

The demand response management market in the U.S. dominated the North America market with the largest revenue share of 77.2%.

The demand response management market in China is expected to grow significantly, owing to its massive industrial infrastructure with an estimated peak load

Grid modernization and transitioning toward the smart grid technology have facilitated the Automated Demand Response (ADR) management

Company Profiles

ABB

Eaton

Enel Spa

ALARM.COM

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc

Itron Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. DRMS Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Opportunities

3.4.4. Industry Challenges

3.5. DRMS Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. DRMS Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. DRMS Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Conventional Demand Response

4.4. Automated Demand Response



Chapter 5. DRMS Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. DRMS Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Residential

5.4. Industrial

5.5. Commercial



Chapter 6. DRMS Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. DRMS Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Positioning

7.4. Company Market Share Analysis

7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.6. Strategy Mapping

7.6.1. Expansion

7.6.2. Mergers & Acquisition

7.6.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.6.4. New Product Launches

7.6.5. Research And Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zsjj9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment