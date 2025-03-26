Phenformin (CAS 114-86-3) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Manufacturers, Market Prices, Patents, Down-stream Industries

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phenformin (CAS 114-86-3) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Phenformin provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Phenformin market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Phenformin.



The Phenformin global market report covers the following key points:

Phenformin description, applications and related patterns

Phenformin market drivers and challenges

Phenformin manufacturers and distributors

Phenformin prices

Phenformin end-users

Phenformin downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Phenformin market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Phenformin market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Phenformin market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Phenformin market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PHENFORMIN

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. PHENFORMIN APPLICATIONS



3. PHENFORMIN MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. PHENFORMIN PATENTS



5. PHENFORMIN WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Phenformin market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Phenformin supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Phenformin market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF PHENFORMIN

6.1. Phenformin manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Phenformin manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Phenformin manufacturers in North America

6.4. Phenformin manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF PHENFORMIN

7.1. Phenformin suppliers in Europe

7.2. Phenformin suppliers in Asia

7.3. Phenformin suppliers in North America

7.4. Phenformin suppliers in RoW



8. PHENFORMIN WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Phenformin market

8.2. Phenformin supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Phenformin market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. PHENFORMIN MARKET PRICES

9.1. Phenformin prices in Europe

9.2. Phenformin prices in Asia

9.3. Phenformin prices in North America

9.4. Phenformin prices in RoW



10. PHENFORMIN END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ttvc2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.