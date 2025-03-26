No. 11/2025 - Update financial calendar 2025/2026

Copenhagen, 26 March 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 11/2025

UPDATE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025/2026

The financial calendar for 2025/2026 has been scheduled as follows:

2025:                           

25.02.2025  Annual Report 2024                           

26.03.2025  Annual General Meeting

27.08.2025 Interim Report, H1 2025                    

2026:

25.02.2026 Annual Report 2025                           

24.03.2026  Annual General Meeting


Cemat A/S 

Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board


This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

