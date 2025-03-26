Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 26 March 2025

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 11/2025

UPDATE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025/2026

The financial calendar for 2025/2026 has been scheduled as follows:

2025:

25.02.2025 Annual Report 2024

26.03.2025 Annual General Meeting

27.08.2025 Interim Report, H1 2025

2026:

25.02.2026 Annual Report 2025

24.03.2026 Annual General Meeting





Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman of the Board





This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment