Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 26 March 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 11/2025
UPDATE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025/2026
The financial calendar for 2025/2026 has been scheduled as follows:
2025:
25.02.2025 Annual Report 2024
26.03.2025 Annual General Meeting
27.08.2025 Interim Report, H1 2025
2026:
25.02.2026 Annual Report 2025
24.03.2026 Annual General Meeting
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment