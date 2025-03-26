Tip Top K9 Franchising, LLC Wins Top 200 Franchise Award, Leads in Pet Sector Satisfaction, and Earns Recognition as a Top Franchise for Women

Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tip Top K9 Franchising, LLC proudly reveals its recent accolades in the franchising community , having been named a Top 200 Franchise, earning the highest satisfaction in the Pet Sector, and being voted one of the top franchises for women. This trifecta of awards underscores the brand’s commitment to excellence and its recognition within the industry.







This year, an independent survey conducted by Franchise Business Review compared Tip Top K9 to other leading franchises, including Dogtopia. Through an anonymous polling of franchisees, Tip Top K9 outperformed its competitors across multiple categories, highlighting its exceptional franchisee satisfaction and strong business model.







Ryan Wimpey, founder of Tip Top K9, expressed his enthusiasm about the awards, stating, "We are so excited to be nominated for so many awards! When we started receiving emails on the awards we won, we were in the middle of a training conference with 22 trainers from across the country at headquarters. I thought we had just won one award, so I was more than excited when I realized we had won multiple awards!”

The recognition comes at a pivotal time when interest in pet-related businesses is surging to all-time highs. Prospective entrepreneurs searching for opportunities in the pet sector will find Tip Top K9 an attractive option due to its proven track record and industry accolades.

This year’s achievements not only highlight the company’s superior dog training services but also establish it as the "Best Dog Training Franchise” in the highly competitive dog franchise market.

About Tip Top K9

Founded in 2010, Tip Top K9 is a premier dog training franchise that specializes in in-home private lessons, board and train programs, and group classes. With a proven training system that delivers superior results, Tip Top K9 is recognized for its industry-leading customer satisfaction and franchisee success. The company has expanded across the United States, helping pet owners establish better relationships with their dogs through structured training methods.