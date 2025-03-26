Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date 26 March 2025
Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital
Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital for a total amount of SEK 350 million with effect from 1 April 2025.
The issue has a maturity of 10 years with a first call (redemption option) after 5 years.
The interest for the entire term to maturity is agreed at a 3-month Stibor-rate plus a margin of 170 basis points and with fixing of interest every three months.
The issue has been swapped into Danish kroner, resulting in an interest rate of 3-month Cibor plus a margin of 150 basis points.
The issue is carried out as a private placement and as part of the bank's ongoing capital planning.
