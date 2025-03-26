Massachusetts Special Education Law Resource 2024

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Education Law in Massachusetts" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Special Education Law in Massachusetts delivers the special education materials from School Law in Massachusetts in a compact and economical softcover format.

This concise but comprehensive treatment provides an overview of special education law, examines practice and procedures at the Bureau of Special Education Appeals, and concludes with thoughtful, concrete, and detailed guidance on special education advocacy. Special education is of critical importance to Massachusetts families and communities, and Special Education Law in Massachusetts is your essential guide to this challenging but highly rewarding area of practice.



This latest version of the book brings updated resources within your immediate reach - for fast, accurate, and practical answers to your questions.



Highlights from the many developments addressed in this edition include

a recent Supreme Court decision ruling that students need not exhaust their remedies under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) in order to pursue Section 504 or Americans with Disabilities Act remedies that are not allowed under the IDEA;

expanded guidance on the use of mediation and resolution meetings to resolve disputes at the Bureau of Special Education Appeals (BSEA);

an updated BSEA standing order outlining the current procedures for electronic filing, including provisions for service on other parties and specific requirements for lengthy documents and hearing exhibits;

the treatment of personally identifiable information in BSEA proceedings;

the requirements of the BSEA 'five-day rule' authorizing the exclusion of evidence that has not been disclosed in a timely manner;

notice requirements for parents seeking reimbursement for unilateral placements;

an amendment to Massachusetts Rule of Professional Conduct 1.15A mandating the retention of 'files relating to the representation of a minor';

school districts' requests for indemnification in connection with settlement agreements regarding minor children;

updated references to Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and federal resources for special education practitioners and parents; and

requested waivers of compensatory services during a pandemic or other emergency disrupting educational services.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 01 - An Overview of Special Education Law



Daniel W. Ahearn, Esq.,

Checklist 1.1 - Special Education Eligibility Checklist

Checklist 1.2 - Checklist for Examining the Independent Evaluation Option

Checklist 1.3 - Services and Placements Checklist

Checklist 1.4 - Checklist for Special Education Hearings

Exhibit 1A - IDEA Discipline Outline

Chapter 02 - Practice Before the Bureau of Special Education Appeals



Sara P. Berman, Esq.,

Bureau of Special Education Appeals, Commonwealth of Massachusetts



Alina Kantor Nir, Esq.,

Commonwealth of Massachusetts



Checklist 2.1 - Checklist of the Basic Elements of a BSEA Expedited Hearing Schedule

Exhibit 2A - IEP Rejection/Nonresponse Packet and BSEA Mediation Options

Exhibit 2B - Hearing Rules for Special Education Appeals

Exhibit 2C - BSEA Standing Orders

Exhibit 2D - Hearing Request Form

Exhibit 2E - Notice of Hearing - Parent Inititated Hearing

Exhibit 2F - Notice of Hearing - School Inititiated Hearing

Exhibit 2G - Notice of Accelerated Hearing - Parent Initiated Hearing

Exhibit 2H - Notice of Accelerated Hearing - School Initiated Hearing

Exhibit 2I - Notice of Expedited Hearing - Parent Initiated Hearing

Exhibit 2J - Notice of Expedited Hearing - School Initiated Hearing

Exhibit 2K - LEA Notice of Hearing

Exhibit 2L - Advancement/Postponement Request Form

Exhibit 2M - Statement on the Effect of BSEA Decision and Rights of Appeal

Chapter 03 - Advocating on Behalf of Students and Parents



Robert K. Crabtree, Esq.,

Eileen M. Hagerty, Esq.,

Kotin, Crabtree & Strong LLP



Checklist 3.1 - Checklist of Questions for Initial Review of Client's Records

Exhibit 3A - Sample SPED Intake Form

Exhibit 3B - Feedback from BSEA Hearing Officers

Chapter 04 - Advocating on Behalf of School Districts



Rebecca L. Bouchard, Esq.,

Chicopee Public Schools



Checklist 4.1 - Specific Areas of Need to Be Considered in Developing IEPs for Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Exhibit 4A - Technical Assistance Advisory SPED 2014-1: DSM-5 Changes and the Impact on Students with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD)

Exhibit 4B - Technical Assistance Advisory SPED 2007-1: Autism Spectrum Disorder

Exhibit 4C - Transition Planning Form (TPF)

Exhibit 4D - Chart Showing Options for Disciplining Children with Disabilities

Exhibit 4E - Chart Showing Requirements for "Removals" Under 1999 IDEA Regulations



Authors



DEI Commentator(s)



Tere Ramos, Esq.

Ramos Law LLC, Wellesley Hills



Author(s)



Daniel W. Ahearn, Esq.

Wenham



Sara P. Berman, Esq.

Bureau of Special Education Appeals, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Malden



Rebecca L. Bouchard, Esq.

Chicopee Public Schools, Chicopee



Robert K. Crabtree, Esq.

Jamaica Plain



Eileen M. Hagerty, Esq.

Kotin, Crabtree & Strong LLP, Newton



Alina Kantor Nir, Esq.

Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



Rhoda E. Schneider, Esq.

Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Everett



For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqfiri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.