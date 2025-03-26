Truxton Wealth Strengthens Advisory Team with Key Promotions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton is pleased to announce that Susan Ney, CTFA has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President, Senior Wealth Advisor and Laura Frith has been promoted to the role of Associate Wealth Advisor.

Ms. Ney joined Truxton in 2014 as a Wealth Management Specialist, supporting the entire wealth management team and its clients, until 2018 when she became a Wealth Advisor. She is responsible for monitoring clients’ investment strategies, trust and estate administration, tax, estate, and retirement planning, and coordinating efforts of other professional advisors both internal and external to Truxton. She also holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation and is a member of the Middle Tennessee Estate Planning Council.

“Susan’s promotion reflects her strong professional aptitude, intense energy, and passion for driving improved client outcomes,” said Drew Mallory, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Chief Fiduciary Officer. “Susan has set a very high standard for delivering Truxton’s value proposition to our clients with sophisticated needs. Her dedication and commitment to our clients is remarkable.”

Mrs. Frith joined Truxton in 2024 as a Wealth Associate, where she supported the wealth management team and served as a liaison between clients and wealth advisors. In her new role as Associate Wealth Advisor, she will assist in trust and estate administration, tax, estate, and retirement planning, and coordinating efforts of other professional advisors both internal and external to Truxton.

“Laura is an exceptional professional, excelling in advanced wealth planning and managing client relationships,” said Spence Dabbs, JD, Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor. “Her dedication and skills enhance our team's ability to deliver bespoke advisory solutions. We have high confidence in her continued success.”

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.