Dinewise, Inc. (DWIS) Releases New Corporate Structure

Dinewise files for Name Change and negotiates with Acquisition Targets

ATLANTA, GA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK-DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") A leading national technology conglomerate specializing in automotive, fintech, and entertainment solutions officially announces its rebranding and strategic acquisition targets today.

The Dinewise Board of Directors has approved a corporate name change, which is currently being filed with the State of Nevada. The company will now be known as Superstar Platforms, Inc. ("Superstar"), in honor of its patriarch, Mel Farr, Sr., who was widely recognized as the Superstar Dealer. Mel Farr, Sr. embodied the American Dream, rising from humble beginnings in Beaumont, Texas, to becoming the largest African American business in the country during the 1990s. He was a pioneer in the automotive and retail industries, creating opportunities for countless others. His iconic jingle, "Mel Farr, the Superstar, for a Farr Better Deal," still resonates with many, even decades later.

Superstar Platforms will serve as the parent company that owns and controls a diversified portfolio of subsidiaries across various industries. Growth will primarily be driven through strategic acquisitions. The company is finalizing its negotiations with TitlePal, a fintech company that has developed an innovative online solution for Title Pawn transactions, and anticipates closing the acquisition in Q2/ 2025 with minimal shareholder dilution. Additionally, Superstar is in advanced discussions to become the exclusive North American distributor for a multinational automotive company.

PawnTrust, the company’s specialized marketplace for pawn shops, will now operate as a subsidiary of Superstar. The platform is scheduled to launch in June 2025.

"My father frequently quoted Lucius Annaeus Seneca, saying, 'If a man does not know to which port he sails, no wind is favorable.' The corporate structure we’ve built serves as the foundation for our success. With this structure in place, we can intensely drive our initiatives forward," Michael Farr, Chief Executive Officer.

Superstar Platforms, Inc. is now positioned to file a registration statement, moving swiftly toward becoming a fully SEC-reporting company.

About Superstar Platforms

Superstar Platforms, a leading national technology conglomerate, owns PawnTrust— a specialized marketplace designed exclusively for the approximately 11,000 pawn shops across the country. The online marketplace ( www.pawntrust.com ) digitizes the inventory using advanced image recognition algorithms to automate item descriptions of the participating pawn shops and markets them on a national scale. The marketplace contains cutting-edge technology that streamlines the borrowing, buying, and bartering transactions typically found at a pawn shop. The platform plans to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize pricing, reduce fraud, and create personalized search recommendations to enhance the customer's experience. These enhancements let consumers experience a frictionless shopping experience on their mobile app that gives them instant access to this nationwide inventory of pawn shops. Not only does this provide a more efficient way for consumers to shop, eliminating the need to visit multiple stores, but it also amplifies the reach of individual pawn shop owners. By joining the PawnTrust- 'Pawn Partners' network, shop owners gain access to a broader audience, enhancing their visibility and sales opportunities. This innovative approach aligns customer convenience with business growth, reshaping how people interact with the pawn industry. Consumers that purchase items outside of their local area will have their items conveniently shipped to them. As the intermediary in each transaction, PawnTrust earns a fee on every item sold in the marketplace. Many of these local pawn shops lack an online presence or the capital to market their inventory on a national scale. By bridging this gap, PawnTrust opens up opportunities for incremental sales from a wider buying base, effectively transforming the pawn shop and micro-lending industries. This model not only supports local businesses but also extends their reach, driving growth and innovation within the market."

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.