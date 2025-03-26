Independent Living Systems Recognized as One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2025 by Newsweek

Miami, FL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of health and social services for vulnerable populations in Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets, has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

This recognition highlights ILS’ commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and equitable work environment for women at all levels of the organization.

“Our research shows the importance of recognizing employers who are truly committed to women in their field,” said Josh Smith, Senior Director Growth & Strategic Partnership at Newsweek, in a release announcing the awards. “...The companies on this list set the bar high for what a truly supportive workplace should be.”

This list celebrates standout organizations – such as ILS, Nike, United Airlines, and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company to name a few – across the U.S. that offer supportive workplace policies with an active commitment to diversity and inclusion. Newsweek’s selection process evaluated U.S. companies based on extensive research, including confidential surveys from women employees, publicly available data, and interviews with HR professionals.

“Women are at the heart of healthcare, and we are proud to support, uplift, and invest in their growth at every level of our organization,” said Josefina Carbonell, Chief Advocacy Officer at ILS and a former US Assistant Secretary of Aging under President George W. Bush. “This recognition from Newsweek is a testament to a culture of quality, opportunity, and creating an environment where all women can thrive.”

Employers were assessed on their commitment to diversity, compensation and benefits, career progression, work-life balance, company culture, and other key factors. For Independent Living Systems, this recognition underscores a long-standing dedication to ensuring women have opportunities to grow, lead, and thrive.

“As an organization committed to improving the lives of vulnerable populations, we recognize that fostering a supportive inclusive workplace is essential to achieving our mission,” said Nestor Plana, Chairman and CEO of ILS. “This honor from Newsweek reaffirms the culture we’ve built—one that values recognition, trust, and empowerment.”

ILS is proud of the women who make up most of its workforce. Of the roughly 1,500 employees at ILS, about 67 percent are women. ILS leadership is also predominately female, with women making up 65 percent of the management team.

This recognition comes amid a year of significant milestones for ILS, including being named the largest Latino-owned healthcare company in the U.S. by Latino Leaders Magazine and securing a new six-year Medicaid Managed Care contract in Florida for its health plan Florida Community Care.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that provide care and social services to vulnerable populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets. The company also owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.