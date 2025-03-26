CoinShares Announces Exercise of Employee Incentive Plan Options

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global investment firm specialising in digital assets, today announced that a total of 75,000 options in the Company’s Employee Incentive Plan - November 2020 Tranche have been exercised for the corresponding number of shares, at an exercise price of GBP 1.43 (SEK 18.49) per share. Through the exercise of the employee share options, the Company receives a total of GBP 107,250 (SEK 1,387,011.88).

The exercise request will be settled from the current balance of own shares held by the Company. After the issuance of these shares, the total number of shares in issue in CoinShares will be 66,678,210 and the Company will hold a total of 447,759 own shares.



About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

