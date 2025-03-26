Sonoma Valley Authors Festival Returns with World-Class Lineup for 2025

Sonoma, California, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival (SVAF) is proud to announce its world-class lineup of authors and speakers for the eighth annual event, taking place May 2-4, 2025, at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa . This highly curated, three-day festival is designed to “stimulate the minds and nurture the souls of readers.” This year's distinguished speakers include:​

Isabel Allende: A literary powerhouse and master storyteller, Allende will discuss her forthcoming novel, My Name, Emilia del Valle, set to be released on May 6, 2025. ​

Michael Connelly: A master crime fiction author of over 40 novels, Connelly will discuss his new book, The Waiting, and his journey from journalist to bestselling novelist. ​

Percival Everett: Critically acclaimed and fresh off a National Book Award win for James, Everett offers a provocative retelling of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, tackling race and history in bold new ways.

Patrick Radden Keefe: Award-winning journalist and best-selling author, whose powerhouse novel, Say Nothing is a new Hulu series

Anna Quindlen: Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and bestselling novelist, Quindlen returns with After Annie, a deeply moving novel about love, loss, and resilience.

Ruth Reichl: Legendary food writer and former Gourmet magazine editor-in-chief, Reichl explores the intersection of food, culture, and memoir in her latest work, The Paris Novel.

See the full line-up of 20+ authors and speakers .

About the Festival

Founded in 2018 by Ginny and David Freeman , the Sonoma Valley Authors Festival has become a must-attend event for those passionate about literature, science, technology, medicine and life-long learning.

The festival features TED Talk-style presentations and engaging breakout sessions, where more than 20 renowned authors share their stories as well as insights on their latest works. "The intimacy of the Sonoma Valley Authors Festival creates amazing synergies, where the audience is as interesting as the speakers!" says Ginny Freeman , co-founder of the festival. "The festival audience is well-educated, well-traveled, and dedicated to lifelong learning and life enrichment. The atmosphere engages speakers and audiences alike, forming connections among audience members that are as equally magical as that of the audience and speakers."

The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa provides an intimate environment for attendees to connect with authors and speakers–whether over breakfast and lunch or at one of the many book signings. Return moderator Jeffrey Brown , Senior Correspondent and Chief Arts Correspondent for PBS News-Hour, captures the experience: "One of the nice things for the people who attend the festival is they get to talk to the authors. Not only hear them speak, but actually ask the authors their own questions – they can share what they like about the book, and in turn get to know the authors.”

While the festival pavilion is limited to 400 seats, the generous donations from attending sponsors help fund other free events— Students Day , Authors on the Plaza and the Virtual Festival , reaching thousands of community members.

Expanding Literary Access to the Community

Students Day , a cornerstone of the festival since its inception, aims to inspire intellectual curiosity in the next generation. This May, 1,400 students from Sonoma Valley High School and other local schools will engage with speakers and receive free books by presenting authors. Each year, private donations fund the distribution of 3,000 to 4,000 books to students. Due to campus safety protocols, Students Day is not open to the public.

Authors on the Plaza , is a free, open-to-the-public event on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., under the trees in historic Sonoma Plaza. This year’s event will feature Michael Connelly, Sal Khan, Wright Thompson, and Dr. Eric Topol. While tickets are not required, attendees are encouraged to register .

Attend the Festival

VIP Festival Passes start at $3,000 and include access to all presentations, two on-site breakfasts and lunches, an exclusive dinner with the authors, and complimentary access to the Virtual Festival. More than 50% of each VIP pass is a tax-deductible donation. For more information about the 2025 Sonoma Valley Authors Festival and to purchase passes, please visit the festival website .

The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival thrives thanks to the generous support of individual donors, corporate sponsors, and dedicated volunteers. Co-founders Ginny and David Freeman have invested their time and personal resources to ensure the continued success of this nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization

About Sonoma Valley Authors Festival: The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival (SVAF) was founded in 2018 by Ginny and David Freeman as a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity focused on education and community involvement. This annual event brings together literature enthusiasts and lifelong learners to engage with world-class authors of all genres and speakers in science, technology, and medicine. SVAF is supported by individual donors, corporate sponsors, and dedicated local volunteers. Past authors have included: Isabel Allende, Dave Barry, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Bonnie Garmus, Amor Towles, Billy Collins, Amy Tan and Abraham Verghese.

