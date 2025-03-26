Sogeclair: confirms its eligibilty for the PEA-PME share saving scheme, and indicates its dividend payment date

SOGECLAIR CONFIRMS ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PEA-PME SHARE SAVING SCHEME, AND INDICATES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Blagnac, France, March 26th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME (small and medium-size enterprise share saving scheme) specified by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, ie: market capitalization lower than €2 billion.

Consequently, SOGECLAIR shares can be fully integrated into PEA-PME accounts.

The dividend of €0.96 gross per share, announced on March 12th, 2025 (press release on the 2024 Annual Results), will be submitted for approval to the General Meeting to be held on May 15th, 2025, it would be paid on May 21st, 2025. The detachment of the coupon would take place on May 19th, 2025.

Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2025, on April 30th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL. Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Charlène CHAIX / Executive assistant / charlene.chaix @sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Attachment