Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, March 26, 2025 – 17.45 am

ARGAN delivered a 30,000 sq.m Aut0nom® warehouse for DIMOLOG in the South of Rennes

ARGAN is confirming the ongoing momentum of its development plan with the delivery of a new Aut0nom® warehouse. The new asset is located in the city of Bain-de-Bretagne, a few kilometres at the South of Rennes with a direct access to the strategic Rennes-Nantes connection.

Our teams just delivered a new 30,000 sq.m Aut0nom® building in the city of Bain-de-Bretagne on a new plot, which is neighbouring a 12,000 sq.m site, owned by ARGAN and operated by CARREFOUR SUPPLY CHAIN. This logistics platform is made of five cells for storage that represent together 29,000 sq.m, including one that can store flammable liquids. Additionally, an office bloc of 1,000 sq.m was also built.

The site welcomes the teams of DIMOLOG on 3 cells representing 19,500 sq.m. DIMOLOG is the brand of DIMOTRANS group that combines the know-how and manufacturing tools of its three subsidiaries, i.e., BSL – BRETAGNE SERVICES LOGISTIQUES, DUHAMEL LOGISTIQUE and DIMOTRANS LOGISTICS. The DIMOLOG flagship counts 900 employees and 30 warehouses.

In this site, DIMOLOG operates more particularly its growing e-logistics business and thus strengthens the regional network around the city of Rennes where the company already has a strong footprint. This new location will enable the company to help its clients grow in the best efficiency conditions.



This Premium site is Aut0nom®-labelled, the Net-Zero ‘in-use’ warehouse. A photovoltaic power station with a 550 kWp capacity is installed on the roof and coupled with storage batteries of 400 kWh. All green energy production is dedicated to self-consumption, which enables DIMOLOG to cover around 30 % of its energy needs. When compared to a traditional warehouse, CO 2 emissions are reduced by 86 % with limited residual emissions of 1.4 kg CO 2 /sq.m/year. This remaining part of emissions will be compensated by an ambitious reforestation plan with an official ‘Low Carbon’ label and that will be deployed in France in 2025. The new platform is certified BREEAM Very Good.

Rolf Beyer, Founder of BSL and General Manager of DIMOLOG: “The project led in Bain-de-Bretagne is a new milestone in the development of DIMOLOG’s structure and has become a central piece in our organisation. This site now welcomes our headquarters and offers a new workspace for our employees. The Aut0nom® label by ARGAN was a convincing argument in our decision-making process: ARGAN and DIMOLOG are indeed aligned on the highest standards regarding environmental considerations.”

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “We warmly thank DIMOLOG’s teams, as well as our partners IDEC AGRO teams and A26 for this successful project. The delivery of this site marks the first step of an ambitious development plan of €220 million of already identified investments for 2025 and 2026. ARGAN is convinced of the opportunities linked to this location, on a booming market surrounding the city of Rennes where the possibilities for new developments remain structurally limited.”

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

April 1: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2025

quarter 2025 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2025

quarter 2025 July 17: Half-year results 2025

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2025

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 5: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2025

quarter 2025 January 22: Annual results 2025

March 26: General Assembly 2026





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and Au0nom® -labelled – i.e., carbon-neutral in use – pre-let warehouses for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at December 31, 2024, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €3.9 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of close to €205 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at Dec. 31, 2024).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (sliver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





Attachment