Dickey’s Barbecue Announces Exciting New Location in Eau Claire, WI, With Food Truck on the Move

Dallas, TX, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue, the nation’s largest BBQ franchise, is set to open in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at 2233 Birch Street. The new restaurant will bring the authentic taste of Texas-style slow-smoked barbecue to the heart of the city, with local franchisees Mark Anderson and Dan Pekol leading the charge. In addition to the brick-and-mortar location, Dickey’s Barbecue will also be taking its flavorful barbecue on the road with a food truck that will be driving around the city, making pop-up appearances at local events, and offering fans a chance to enjoy the BBQ experience wherever they are. The food truck is also available for on-site catering, bringing the Dickey's BBQ experience to private events and gatherings across the area.

Mark Anderson, one of the franchisees, couldn’t contain his excitement about bringing Dickey’s to Eau Claire, saying, “We’re beyond excited to bring Dickey's Barbecue to Eau Claire. Our team is committed to providing top-notch customer service and a delicious BBQ experience to everyone in this vibrant community. It’s not just about great food – it’s about creating a gathering place where friends and families can come together to enjoy real Texas-style barbecue.”

His co-franchisee, Dan Pekol, echoed his sentiment, adding, “Eau Claire is a great city, and we’re proud to be part of it. With our new store and food truck, we’re able to serve up our famous slow-smoked meats at both the restaurant and out in the community. We can’t wait to introduce more people to Dickey’s and give them the opportunity to experience the best barbecue in the area.”

Dickey’s Barbecue will offer its full menu, featuring a mouthwatering variety of slow-smoked meats, signature sides, and exclusive BBQ options. But the excitement doesn’t stop there – Dickey’s innovative food truck will take its delicious offerings to various events and pop-up locations around the city, making it easier than ever for BBQ lovers to enjoy their favorite dishes on the go. Additionally, the food truck is available for on-site catering, allowing customers to enjoy Dickey’s Barbecue at private events, from corporate functions to family reunions.

“We’re so excited to see Dickey’s Barbecue grow in Eau Claire,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Mark and Dan have been fantastic partners, and we know they’ll do a wonderful job introducing our signature BBQ to the community. We’re confident that this new location, along with the impressive food truck, will become a beloved part of Eau Claire’s culinary scene.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, shared his enthusiasm for the expansion, saying, “We’ve been fortunate to experience tremendous growth, and this new location in Eau Claire is a perfect example of the power of the Dickey’s brand. With the dedication and passion of franchisees like Mark and Dan, we’re able to expand the reach of our legendary barbecue, one community at a time. The food truck is going to add an exciting new dimension to the experience – bringing our flavors directly to the people.”

The Dickey’s Eau Claire location is set to open soon, offering both the brick-and-mortar restaurant experience and the exciting mobile food truck. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite at the restaurant, catching the food truck at a local event or booking the food truck for on-site catering, there’s never been a better time to discover what makes Dickey’s Barbecue the go-to spot for delicious, slow-smoked BBQ.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

Attachment