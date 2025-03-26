Davinci Leo’s New Book The Golden Path Unlocks 30X Income & Career Mastery

Singapore, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International career strategist and bestselling author Davinci Leo unveils "The Golden Path: 30X Your Income and Real Worth", a game-changing guide to income multiplication, career transformation, and financial breakthrough.

Davinci Leo, founder of LeapAboveU Academy, a globally recognized career transformation coach and corporate mentor, has officially launched his latest book, The Golden Path: 30X Your Income and Real Worth, a powerful step-by-step career reboot system designed to help individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of education, industry, or experience, achieve 5X to 50X income growth and unlock limitless career opportunities.

Whether one is a technician, secretary, salesperson, admin staff, manager, or mid-career professional looking to restart, pivot, or accelerate your career, this book provides the exact strategies to create an optimal and prosperous career path that leads to high-paying roles, leadership positions, and unparalleled financial success.

Rooted in DaVinci's personal journey from a mid-career reboot to achieving 108X income growth in just 16 years, The Golden Path introduces the Golden P.E.A.K. System, a proven methodology that has helped thousands transition into industries, functional roles, and companies that are most appropriate for their unique skills and ambitions. This system enables readers to climb the corporate ladder rapidly, rise to senior roles they never imagined possible, and exponentially multiply their income, all without additional stress, unnecessary risks, or personal sacrifices.

"Too many people settle for stagnant careers, underpaid jobs, and unfulfilled potential," says DaVinci Leo. "Success is not reserved for the privileged few, it's for anyone willing to follow the right system. The Golden P.E.A.K. System is that system. The Golden Path will lead you to it."

Even better, DaVinci has coached others to achieve 5X to 50X results in far shorter timeframes. Whether you're struggling with income stagnation, lack of recognition, constantly being passed over for promotions, stuck in a dead-end job, dealing with excessive stress, or even facing burnout, this book gives you the tools to turn things around fast. It's never too early or too late to take control of one's career.

Readers Will Learn How To:

Reboot their careers and achieve 5X to 50X income growth

Transition into industries, functional roles, and companies most appropriate for them

Craft winning CVs that land 6- or 7-figure roles

Ace any job interview and stand out as the top candidate

Master salary negotiation to command the best pay for any position

Climb the corporate ladder rapidly and rise to executive or senior leadership levels

Adopt the mindset and strategies of high earners and successful corporate leaders

A key highlight of The Golden Path is its emphasis that it is not just about money, but about career reinvention, financial mastery, and unlocking your true potential. This book empowers readers to elevate their real self-worth by taking control of their earning power and creating a lasting impact on their loved ones, their communities, and society as a whole. Because true success isn't measured by wealth alone, it's about the legacy one builds and the lives one uplifts along the way.

The Golden Path: 30X Your Income and Real Worth is now available on Amazon.

About DaVinci Leo

DaVinci Leo is an internationally recognized career strategist, bestselling author, and mentor who has helped thousands 10X, 30X, or even 100X their income using his Golden P.E.A.K. System. A former global partner at one of the world's top headhunting firms, he has personally recruited hundreds of CEOs and served as a board director and advisor to public and private companies worldwide, including NASDAQ, SGX, and HKEX-listed firms.

DaVinci is the founder of the Next-Gen Leaders Group, which has since evolved into the LeapAboveU Academy, where he empowers individuals from all backgrounds to transform their careers, multiply their income, and unlock their full potential. He has spoken at global conferences, sharing the stage with multinational company CEOs and best-selling authors such as Robert Kiyosaki, Mary Buffett, Brian Tracy, and Robert Allen.

For those ready to break free from career stagnation, reboot their journey, and unlock limitless income potential, The Golden Path is the ultimate roadmap.

