Pixalate Releases Q4 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports: Global CTV Open Programmatic Ad Spend Rises 10% YoY to $7.6 Billion Despite Surge in Ad Fraud (IVT) to 24%

London, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q4 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports . The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic CTV advertising in Q4 2024 across key global economies, including the United States , Canada , the United Kingdom , and Mexico .

The reports include CTV ad spend trends globally and in key global economies across Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The comprehensive reports overview the programmatic ad supply chain by examining sell-side platform (SSP) market share, top-grossing CTV apps, CTV device market share trends, and invalid traffic trends (IVT, including ad fraud).

Q4 2024 Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Findings

Global CTV Ad Spend

Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend: Estimated at $7.6 billion in Q4 2024, up 10% year-over-year (YoY)





Global CTV Ad Fraud (IVT):

CTV Invalid Traffic (including Ad Fraud) Rate: The IVT rate for global open programmatic CTV traffic stands at 24%

The IVT rate for global open programmatic CTV traffic stands at 24% By Country: Canada and Mexico had a 27% IVT rate, respectively, while the U.S. saw a 24% IVT, followed by the UK at 16%

Canada and Mexico had a 27% IVT rate, respectively, while the U.S. saw a 24% IVT, followed by the UK at 16% IVT Rate by Device: Roku devices had the lowest global IVT rate (15%), while Samsung Smart TV devices had the highest (31%).





CTV SSP (Sell-Side Platform) Market Share:

Improve Digital led in the UK with a 59% Share of Voice (SOV) on Samsung Smart TV, while in the U.S., Magnite held 25% on Roku, Google AdExchange had 41% in Mexico on Roku, and Sonobi claimed 33% on Roku in Canada





CTV Device Market Share:

Roku led in market share with 39% in the U.S., 35% in Canada, and 74% in Mexico, while Samsung Smart TV led in the UK with 30%.





Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 100 thousand Connected TV (CTV) apps and over 12 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q4 2024 to compile the research in this series.

Download the Q4 2024 CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports

