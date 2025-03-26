Squaremouth Launches Tin Leg Cruise Product, Offering Comprehensive Coverage for Cruise Travelers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squaremouth, the nation’s top travel insurance comparison service, is thrilled to announce the launch of Tin Leg Cruise, a new cruise insurance product.

As cruise travel continues to surge, 74% of travelers this season are expected to insure their voyages, a marked increase from 38% in 2024. With coverage options that go beyond traditional travel insurance, Tin Leg Cruise aims to provide cruisers with peace of mind, from departure to return.

Exclusively tailored for cruisers, Tin Leg Cruise offers comprehensive coverage with unique cruise-specific benefits, flexible optional upgrades, and robust support for travelers embarking on their voyages.

Cruise-Specific Benefits

In addition to standard travel insurance coverage, Tin Leg Cruise offers unique, cruise-specific benefits that are tailored to the needs of passengers:

Itinerary Change: $250 per person in the event of a schedule change

Missed Port of Call: $500 per person after a 3-hour delay at a port

Travel Inconvenience Coverage: $100 per person for situations like flight delays, being confined on a cruise ship, missed connections, and missed ports of call

Water Level Disruptions: Coverage for a cruise line’s cancellation due to water level issues that could impact the scheduled itinerary

Base Benefits of Tin Leg Cruise

The Tin Leg Cruise product includes several base benefits to ensure comprehensive protection for cruisers, including:

Trip Cancellation: 100% reimbursement for covered reasons

Trip Interruption: 150% reimbursement for covered interruptions

Emergency Medical Coverage: $100,000 (Primary, no deductible)

Medical Evacuation: $250,000 for emergency evacuation services

Pre-Existing Condition: Covered when purchased within 14 days of initial deposit

Travel Delay Coverage: Up to $2,000 per person, with a daily limit of $150 after 6 hours

Missed Connection: Up to $500 after 3 hours of delay

Baggage Loss: Up to $500 per person ($250 per item)

Baggage Delay: Up to $500 per person with a daily limit of $100 after 24 hours

Pet Kennel Delay: Up to $400 per person ($200 per day)

24-Hour Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D): $10,000 per person

Optional Upgrades for Enhanced Coverage

Travelers can customize their coverage with a variety of optional upgrades, including:

Increased Emergency Medical Coverage: Up to $250,000

Medical Evacuation Coverage: Up to $500,000 or $1,000,000

Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR): 75% reimbursement if purchased within 14 days of initial deposit

Interrupt For Any Reason (IFAR): 50% reimbursement for trip interruptions (must occur at least 72 hours after departure)

Rental Car Coverage: $50,000 per person with a $100 deductible

24-Hour AD&D Coverage: Up to $50,000 per person

Eligibility and Coverage Details

Tin Leg Cruise is available to U.S. residents (excluding New York) with no restrictions on cruise lines. The plan covers trips with a maximum cost of $30,000 per person, up to 60 days in length, and for travelers up to age 85. Travelers can include up to 9 people per purchase, and the trip departure must be at least 5 days and up to 1.5 years away.