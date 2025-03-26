Nephrologists Embrace Earlier, More Aggressive IgAN Treatment as Branded Therapies from Calliditas, Travere, and Novartis Continue to Gain Traction, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly all nephrologists agree that early and aggressive intervention is essential for improving outcomes in IgA nephropathy (IgAN). However, findings from Spherix’s fifth annual Patient Chart Dynamix™ : IgA Nephropathy (US) service reveal that the 507 patients included in the study had an average UPCR level above 1.0g/g at their most recent visit with their nephrologist, highlighting a gap between treatment goals and real-world disease management.

Despite signs of disease progression, the majority of IgAN patients are considered to be in “excellent” overall health by their nephrologist. Standard-of-care treatments, including ACE inhibitors (ACEi), angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB), and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, remain the foundation of IgAN management, with SGLT2 inhibitor use continuing to rise year-over-year, and an increasing number of patients initiated on therapy concurrently with an ACEi/ARB.

Branded IgAN therapies like Tarpeyo and Filspari are gaining traction as second- and third-line options alongside ACEi/ARBs and SGLT2 inhibitors, with earlier initiation aligning with the draft 2024 KDIGO guidelines. Fabhalta, the latest market entrant, remains a third-line or later choice with slow uptake as of four months post-launch. Concomitant use of branded therapies is minimal, with switches most often driven by poor response to treatment. While nephrologists show interest in combination therapy, treatment decisions will be shaped by evolving payer dynamics and step-through requirements.

The shift toward branded therapies reflects an increasing preference for targeted approaches over traditional steroids and immunosuppressants. Nephrologists report high satisfaction with the branded agents, led by stronger clinical perceptions and a notable increase in confidence compared to 2024. The full FDA approvals of Tarpeyo and Filspari, supported by eGFR data, have further reinforced trust in these therapies, paving the way for broader adoption.

With new MOAs on the horizon, nephrologists see the potential for increased second- and third-line competition from ERAs, dual APRIL/BAFF inhibitors, and APRIL inhibitors, if approved. Looking ahead, Novartis’ atrasentan is the leading candidate for prescription pending its anticipated FDA approval in the first half of 2025. Additionally, dual APRIL/BAFF inhibitors atacicept (Vera Therapeutics) and povetacicept (Vertex) are considered key emerging therapies poised to potentially shift treatment strategies. Other pipeline assets from Novartis, Otsuka, Alexion, and Roche/Ionis garner interest as well.

As the treatment landscape continues to evolve, nephrologists are increasingly turning to novel therapies to enhance patient outcomes, paving the way for more targeted and effective IgAN management.

Spherix continues to advance its commitment to the IgAN space with its latest research, including upcoming publications of its IgAN patient chart audit studies in Europe, China, and Japan. By leveraging independent, data-driven insights, Spherix equips pharmaceutical manufacturers with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate market complexities, identify growth opportunities, and drive improvements in patient care.

