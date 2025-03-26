Dassault Systèmes: filing of the English version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 26, 2025

Publication of the English version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the English version of its 2024 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) is now available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://investor.3ds.com/ (sections Regulated information or Events & Publications/Reports).

Hard copies of the 2024 Universal Registration Document in English are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters (10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501 – 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France).

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

