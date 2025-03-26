AutoScheduler.AI Recognized as a Winner of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces being recognized as a winner of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards in the Automated Planning and Scheduling category from the Business Intelligence Group. This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and its contributions to advancing artificial intelligence.

AutoScheduler.AI ushers in a new era as the brains of a warehousing operation and is the only solution on the market designed to optimize operational activity to decrease touches and increase capacity per headcount. AutoScheduler.AI helps businesses manage what they need today to succeed while predicting what they need in the future to meet the increased demand in labor, space, and time.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and our mission to push the boundaries of AI to create meaningful solutions that improve lives and industries."

"The AI industry is evolving rapidly, and it is through the efforts of companies like AutoScheduler.AI that we see real-world applications driving change," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence."

This year’s honorees represent the pinnacle of AI advancement, excelling in predictive analytics, generative AI, explainable AI, and beyond. Selected by a panel of industry experts, these winners exemplify the transformative power of artificial intelligence across diverse industries, from finance and healthcare to cybersecurity and autonomous systems.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate those at the forefront of AI’s evolution. From startups pioneering new applications to established enterprises leveraging AI to drive efficiency and innovation, these winners and finalists are setting new standards for the industry.

For more details on the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards and a complete list of winners and finalists, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. For more information, visit: http://www.autoscheduler.ai.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c292b523-c116-4e5b-898b-942f46926d2a