Former Public Housing Resident Stacy Landis Now Leading $50M Affordable Housing Development Project

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property Plus Construction , a leader in affordable housing solutions, has submitted a $50 million development plan to the city of Kansas City, Kansas. The ambitious project, led by company President Stacy Landis, aims to construct 200 affordable single-family homes, with half designed to be ADA accessible.

Landis, a former public housing resident turned successful entrepreneur, brings a unique perspective to the project. "I'm a product of affordable housing—I've lived it," Landis explains. "I've seen the delays, inefficiencies, and red tape that slow down progress and keep families waiting for homes. That's why we're approaching this differently."

Property Plus Construction specializes in preservation, modernization, and new development through strategic partnerships with Public Housing Authorities (PHAs), LIHTC developers, and government agencies. The company's mission is to become the number one leader in affordable housing solutions, a goal that this project brings them one step closer to achieving.

The company's signature "Rapid Rehab" service has already made significant waves in the industry. This revolutionary approach transforms vacant units into fully restored, move-in-ready homes in just 24 business hours. In November 2024, they celebrated completing their 1000th "make-ready" unit.

"We're leading the charge by integrating AI, automation, and energy efficiency—all designed to cut costs, reduce turnaround times, and create better living environments," Landis states. The company uses technology-driven project tracking, smart material sourcing, and sustainable building practices.

Property Plus Construction is rapidly expanding its reach with a 7-figure annual revenue and a 30% growth rate. Currently serving Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Iowa, and Nebraska, the company plans to expand into Oklahoma, Arkansas, South Dakota, and Minnesota over the next 12 months.

The $50 million development plan for Kansas City is a notable step toward addressing the housing crisis while setting new standards for quality and efficiency in the industry. The project will create 200 new homes with a focus on accessibility.

Property Plus Construction is a leading force in the affordable housing industry, specializing in preservation, modernization, and new development. Founded by Stacy Landis, a former public housing resident, the company brings a unique, personal approach to affordable housing solutions. With innovative services like Rapid Rehab and a commitment to sustainable, efficient construction practices, Property Plus Construction is revolutionizing how America approaches affordable housing.

