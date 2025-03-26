2025 Identity & Payments Summit Recap: Mobile Driver’s License Demos, Bracing for Quantum Computing, Payment and Transit Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance is celebrating the success of its Identity & Payments Summit . It brought together a record number of attendees to explore emerging security trends in today’s digital era and the way payments, access, transit and identity converge. More than 420 professionals from nearly 200 organizations gathered in San Diego, California, for the Summit’s immersive education sessions and networking opportunities.

"Though only in its second year, the Identity & Payments Summit has quickly become a leading platform for inspiring innovation and fostering partnerships essential to advancing payments and trusted digital identity,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “As we contend with industry-disrupting technologies like quantum computing and AI, and mobile driver's licenses and touchless payments transform the landscape, the collaboration between financial institutions, technology providers and standards-makers is more critical than ever. Our Summit exists to break down the walls that separate industries so that we can work together to build solutions that are seamless, secure and convenient for all.”

Mobile driver’s licenses up close

One of the most anticipated activities at the Summit was the Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Technology Showcase. It offered a compelling look at mDL capabilities, putting mobile driver’s licenses into the hands of attendees and allowing them to participate in real-world mDL use cases. More than a dozen companies had demonstrations on display, including Google, Samsung, oneproof, MATTR and Credence ID. From streamlining airport security and retail age verification to enabling seamless digital payments, the showcase highlighted how mDLs can enhance security, privacy and convenience. Participants were quick to point out that mDLs are here to stay. More than half of U.S. states either offer interoperable mDLs or are working on offering them. California Department of Motor Vehicles, for example, has issued 1.7 million digital credentials since its August mDL launch and the state has developed open-source tools to expand accessibility. However, as momentum builds, experts are weighing potential roadblocks to more far-reaching mDL adoption.

During the Summit’s "Treading the Delicate mDL Ecosystem" session, the American Association for Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) stressed that the mDL framework must be built on trust, privacy, respect and reliability to encourage widespread adoption. Efforts are underway to update model legislation and develop new training modules to help states and identity-verifying organizations better understand and vet digital credentials. The "Interoperability to Drive Adoption of mDL" fireside chat reinforced that for mDLs to reach their full potential, they must function just like a physical driver’s license, working across states and even internationally. Speakers emphasized that common use cases—such as self-checkout for age-restricted purchases or identity verification for rideshare and vacation rental platforms—are critical to proving the value of mDLs. Education and engagement with relying parties (RPs), including major banks and retailers, will be key to demonstrating efficiency gains and return on investment.

Digital identity fighting fraud at scale

The Summit’s keynote addresses were equally thought-provoking, underscoring the critical role of secure digital credentials and seamless mobility solutions in our technology-driven world. One of the most impactful discussions, the "Powering Secure and Scalable Digital Credentials" fireside chat, addressed an urgent need to combat emerging fraud threats—such as synthetic identities and AI-driven social engineering—through advanced cryptographic authentication. A representative with Visa emphasized that just as chip technology revolutionized payment security by mitigating magstripe fraud, mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and other digital credentials are the next frontier in fighting AI-powered fraud. mDLs offer a cryptographic foundation that makes it much harder for fraudsters to manipulate identity verification processes, as they rely on real-time authentication and public key infrastructure (PKI) to validate identity. The Summit’s platinum sponsor MATTR highlighted how fraud is now more accessible than ever, with "fraud-as-a-service" tools available for as little as $300 and deepfake technology requiring only 60 seconds of recorded audio to create convincing synthetic voices for scams. He reinforced that while frictionless experiences are key for consumer adoption, strong authentication is the only way to outpace fraudsters who can operate at an unprecedented scale.

Seamless transit solutions managing millions

Another standout keynote came from Los Angeles Metro, which detailed LA’s rigorous preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics. With millions of visitors expected, LA Metro is implementing innovative transit, access control and payment solutions to ensure a smooth experience across more than 80 event venues. This includes expanding its TAP payment system—which already integrates 27 transit agencies—by introducing open payments and account-based ticketing to accommodate international travelers and make transit as frictionless as possible. LA Metro has also taken a data-driven approach to transit planning, using insights from major events like Taylor Swift’s concert tour to optimize bus routes and station operations. For example, when Swift performed at SoFi Stadium, Metro analyzed ticket sales to predict where concertgoers would be traveling from and adjusted transit services accordingly.

Looking ahead to the 2028 Games, LA Metro is considering similar strategies to improve mobility, including dedicated bus lanes and increased on-the-ground support from Metro employees to assist travelers. The agency even deployed staff to the Paris 2024 Games to study real-world transit challenges and gain insights into best practices for handling large-scale international events. These tactics can be replicated on a smaller scale by transit industries nationwide to facilitate more seamless transit experiences for riders in their day-to-day lives.

Y2Q: Preparing for the post-quantum era

News about quantum chips hitting the market has shaken up the tech industry. At the Summit, speakers urged organizations to start preparing for post-quantum computing now or risk potentially catastrophic security incidents in the not-so-distant future. In the session “What is Your Roadmap for Enterprise Identity Security Convergence,” IDEMIA emphasized that current identity verification methods—such as relying on physical documents and photos—are rapidly becoming obsolete in the face of AI-driven fraud and phishing-as-a-service. With quantum computing on the horizon, the industry must embrace security convergence as a bare minimum defense. IDEMIA highlighted the ongoing efforts by NIST’s post-quantum migration project and Europol’s call to action on quantum threats, warning that once "Y2Q" arrives, quantum computers as a service will allow bad actors to break encryption at scale. The concept of cryptoagility—the ability to quickly update cryptographic systems to resist quantum attacks—was underscored as a vital strategy for staying ahead of these risks.

The fireside chat “Cryptoagility – The Moves You Make Now Concerning Quantum Computing,” featuring insights from PQShield and Schellman Compliance, reinforced the urgency of proactive security. Experts from these companies explained that quantum threats extend beyond encryption breaches; they also impact digital signatures, which could allow forged signatures to compromise long-term data security. They cautioned that attackers are already engaging in “harvest now, decrypt later” strategies—collecting encrypted data today with the intent to decrypt it once quantum computing advances. PQShield and Schellman Compliance pointed to companies already implementing hybrid cryptographic solutions, such as Cloudflare and the Signal Foundation, which combine classical encryption with post-quantum security. Businesses were urged to take a strategic approach by assessing infrastructure, identifying critical data and encryption keys and transitioning to post-quantum cryptographic solutions. While upgrading security frameworks will be complex, industry leaders emphasized that those who start early will be best positioned to protect sensitive information in a quantum-powered future.

AI transforms transit processes

This year’s Summit reintroduced a dedicated transportation agenda track, exploring how This year’s Summit was the first to introduce a dedicated transportation agenda track, exploring how payments, identity and transit systems are intrinsically linked. During the "Access Control and Security in Transit" session, experts from Cubic Transportation Systems, Icomera North America and Invoke Technologies explored how AI-driven analytics are being leveraged to improve fare compliance and optimize transit services. Cubic Transportation Systems recently unveiled their new FEnX fare gates, showcasing how its generative AI is being used to analyze vast datasets and detect behavioral patterns among riders, distinguishing fare evaders from paying customers. It helps identify trends—such as opportunistic, frustrated, economically stressed or habitual fare evasion— so transit agencies can adjust enforcement strategies, refine policies and even deploy staff more efficiently to deter violations. The AI-powered monitoring systems also ensure that ticket gates function properly, reducing errors that mistakenly flag passengers with strollers, pets or bulky luggage as fare evaders.

Beyond security, AI is also enhancing the passenger experience. Icomera North America showcased how AI-powered digital trains integrate access control with onboard services, ensuring smooth connectivity for Wi-Fi, entertainment and surveillance. AI-driven anomaly detection can preemptively identify security threats or disruptions, while smart inventory and payment systems allow seamless at-seat ordering of food and amenities, increasing both customer satisfaction and transit revenue. With AI-driven insights, transit agencies can move beyond reactive enforcement and toward proactive, data-driven strategies that improve both security and service quality.

Tap to Phone and emerging wallet technology

Summit speakers also analyzed how emerging advancements in tap-to-phone use cases and digital wallet technologies are reshaping the way businesses and consumers engage. During the Tap to Phone panel, industry leaders from Visa, Google, IDEMIA, Summit gold sponsor Giesecke+Devrient and the NFC Forum highlighted the rapid evolution of NFC-based mobile solutions. Tap-to-phone technology enables smartphones to function as general NFC or payment terminals (also known as SoftPOS), eliminating the need for traditional point-of-sale (POS) hardware.

Experts explored the broader applications of Tap to Phone technology beyond traditional payment. One emerging use case is tap-to-activate, where users can tap a newly issued payment card against their phone to confirm receipt, activating it instantly without needing to call a bank. Another key function is tap-to-provision, which allows users to securely add a payment card, or even IoT devices to their digital wallet simply by tapping it on their phone, streamlining the onboarding process for everyone.

Additionally, tap-to-authenticate introduces a new layer of security for high-risk transactions, such as tapping to confirm a wire transfer or verifying card on file for online purchases. For SoftPOS payment use cases, industry leaders reassured that PCI standards, acquirer along with industry certifications and fraud-prevention measures are in place to mitigate risks, ensuring secure and reliable transactions.

During the session “What’s new in the World of Digital Credentials,” panelists shared that digital wallets are also seeing significant advancements, with ongoing work in W3C’s Digital Credentials API (DC API) and OpenID4VP to improve credential selection and secure authentication. Companies such as Apple and Google are driving innovations that enable seamless cross-device payment experiences while maintaining security through phishing-resistant mechanisms. The ability to present multiple credentials—such as payment and age verification—within a single transaction is set to further streamline digital commerce. Looking ahead, the integration of digital payment credentials within wallets could enhance both convenience and privacy, particularly in regions like the EU, where regulatory frameworks are evolving to support secure authentication for payments. These developments signal a future where tap-to-phone and digital wallet technologies become ubiquitous, offering a more frictionless and flexible payment ecosystem.

