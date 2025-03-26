Further Wins AI Excellence Award for Presence Score Tool

Atlanta, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further , a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into the right decisions, today announced its Presence Score tool was named a winner in the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards . This recognition highlights Further’s commitment to innovation and its contributions to advancing artificial intelligence that unlocks better business impact.

According to Gartner , brands’ organic search traffic will decrease by 50% or more as consumers embrace generative AI-powered search by 2028. Organizations are navigating decreased website traffic as consumers turn to AI-powered assistants for advice and recommendations which don’t base their results on traditional keyword-based search, but instead use LLMs to prioritize relatable and conversational queries. To help organizations combat this growing trend, Further developed Presence Score, a proprietary tool used to assess a brand's presence in AI search. It gives businesses a clear picture of a brand's popularity and online presence, making it easier to assess the effectiveness of marketing efforts.

"Traditional Search Engine Optimization strategies are no longer sufficient to understand and ensure your brand is showing up where customers are looking for answers," said President Mike Gustafson . "We are building a solution to help companies understand and improve their relevance in AI-powered search so they can more effectively meet the needs of their customers."

Further's Presence Score provides data-driven insights to analyze how brands appear in AI search results, as well as tools that can help shape and optimize that presence for maximum impact. It monitors daily AI responses to uncover trends in brand visibility and identify the best language and phrasing to maximize search performance. To measure success, Further’s proprietary algorithm evaluates relevance, accuracy, sentiment, links, and brand visibility to create a holistic look at a brand’s digital presence.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the most innovative companies, technologies, and professionals who are leading the way in AI innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts who evaluate nominees based on their creativity, impact, and measurable success in AI-driven solutions.

About Further

Further is a data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping you turn raw data into the right decisions. We help you harness untapped potential, drive robust growth, and achieve unparalleled performance efficiency. Many companies are still playing a guessing game when it comes to critical business decisions. It’s time to own the unknown. Only Further brings the practical strategy, flexibility, and focus you need to do that. That’s why many of the world’s leading brands, including GameStop, Red Hat, Novartis, and Robert Half, rely on us. And it’s how we’ve earned a client retention rate of over 90%. Further. Own The Unknown.™

