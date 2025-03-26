VGP successfully issues € 500 million senior unsecured long 5-year green bonds

Press Release

26 March 2025, 7.30 pm, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (“VGP”), the pan-European owner, manager and developer of high quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions, today announces that it has successfully placed its third benchmark green bond for an aggregate nominal amount of € 500 million, paying a coupon of 4.25 per cent p.a. and maturing on 29 January 2031 (the “Bonds”).

The new issuance has benefitted from a great market reception with total demand over 3.3 times the volume of the offering. An amount equal to the net proceeds from the issuance of the Bonds will be used to finance and/or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets in accordance with the VGP Sustainable Finance Framework. In this respect, VGP announced yesterday the launch of a capped tender offer (the “Offer”) for its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 1.625 per cent. fixed rate green bonds due 17 January 2027 (ISIN: BE6332786449) and EUR 600,000,000 1.50 per cent. fixed rate green bonds due 8 April 2029 (ISIN: BE6327721237) for cash. For more information on the Offer, including the offer and distribution restrictions in relation thereto, holders of the existing bonds should refer to the launch announcement which is available on this link: https://www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/financial-debt/.

The Bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (EuroMTF). The settlement and admission to trading of the Bonds are scheduled for 2 April 2025.

The banks acting on the transaction as joint bookrunners are Belfius Bank SA/NV, BNP PARIBAS, J.P. Morgan SE and KBC Bank NV.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP, founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic, operates with a staff of circa 380 FTE’s today and is active in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2024, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 7.8 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.4 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

