European University Libraries Directory 2025 - Find Thousands of Libraries Across 30+ Countries

The European University Libraries Directory 2025 is an essential reference tool covering thousands of university and research libraries across over 30 European countries. The directory includes up-to-date contact details, specializations, staff listings, opening hours, and collection sizes - making it an invaluable resource for students, librarians, academics, and researchers. It also includes details on online subscriptions, library publications, and affiliated research center libraries. Countries covered range from Austria to the UK, ensuring broad regional representation. Whether for research, collaboration, or academic support, this meticulously curated directory streamlines access to Europe’s leading academic institutions.

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European University Libraries Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new edition of the European Universities Libraries Directory provides essential details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and, where appropriate, includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres.

Researched meticulously, this revised edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.

Whether you are a student, librarian or researcher, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need. It is also an indispensable guide to all of Europe's Universities Libraries.

Key Features:

  • Provides extensive details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres
  • Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information
  • Provides information on thousands of university libraries

Contents:

  • Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.
  • Other invaluable information includes: area of specialisation, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the libraries own publications
  • Fully indexed for easy location of universities and their libraries

Countries Covered:

  • Austria
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Serbia
  • Slovak Republic
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwsjgo

