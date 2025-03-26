European University Libraries Directory 2025 - Find Thousands of Libraries Across 30+ Countries

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European University Libraries Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new edition of the European Universities Libraries Directory provides essential details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and, where appropriate, includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres.

Researched meticulously, this revised edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.

Whether you are a student, librarian or researcher, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need. It is also an indispensable guide to all of Europe's Universities Libraries.

Key Features:

Provides extensive details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres

Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information

Provides information on thousands of university libraries

Contents:

Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Other invaluable information includes: area of specialisation, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the libraries own publications

Fully indexed for easy location of universities and their libraries

Countries Covered:

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwsjgo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.