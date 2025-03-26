Pixalate Releases Q4 2024 United States Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: Roku Leads in Device Market Share (39%); Ad Fraud (IVT) Rate Hits 24%

London, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q4 2024 United States Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report . Pixalate has also released United Kingdom , Canada , Mexico , and Global versions of these reports.

The reports include CTV ad spend trends globally and in key global economies across Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The comprehensive reports overview the programmatic ad supply chain by examining sell-side platform (SSP) market share, top-grossing CTV apps, CTV device market share trends, and invalid traffic trends (IVT, including ad fraud).

Q4 2024 US CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Findings

Global CTV Ad Spend

Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend: Estimated at $7.6 billion in Q4 2024, up 10% year-over-year (YoY)





CTV Ad Fraud (IVT rate):

CTV Invalid Traffic (including Ad Fraud) Rate: The IVT rate for open programmatic CTV traffic stands at 24%, matching the global average of 24%, according to Pixalate’s data





Top Grossing CTV Apps:

‘Hulu’ generated an estimated $148 million in open programmatic ad revenue across Roku ($80M), Samsung Smart TV ($26M), Amazon Fire TV ($20M), and Apple TV ($22M) in December 2024





CTV SSP (Sell-Side Platform) Market Share:

Magnite led the market share with a 25% Share of Voice (SOV) on Roku and 18% for Amazon Fire TV; Verve topped Samsung Smart TV with 14% SOV





CTV Device Market Share:

Roku had the highest CTV device market share at 39%, followed by Amazon Fire TV (15%), Samsung Smart TV (13%), and Apple TV (12%)





Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 100 thousand Connected TV (CTV) apps and over 12 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q4 2024 to compile the research in this series.

Download the Q4 2024 CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com