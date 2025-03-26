International Directory of Corporate Giving 2025 - Access Corporate Donor Data Across 70+ Countries

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Directory of Corporate Giving 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The International Directory of Corporate Giving profiles thousands of companies making contributions to non-profits organizations worldwide. Corporations profiled vary from those with specific interests and structured formal giving mechanisms to those with broad purposes and unstructured, informal contributions programs.
The Directory is intended for use by grant seekers in locating potential support, grant makers in learning more about other grant makers, scholars researching the field and everyone generally interested in philanthropy. The most comprehensive directory on corporate giving available, it includes only corporations that provided information for which public documents on giving were available.
The Directory is arranged alphabetically by company name. Each entry is assigned a sequence number, and references in the indexes which follow the main listings are to entry sequence numbers. Each company's entry is divided into parts: a general description of the company and its activities, and a description of the company's direct giving program and/or foundation.
The Giving Statement data element in the company's general description outlines which and how many giving mechanisms - corporate giving, also known as direct giving and/or foundations - the company employs. Each distinct giving entity has a separate description. There are dozens of basic data elements which could be included in an entry. The completeness of an entry varies widely due to the differences in the size and nature of a company's program and the availability of information from the company.
Country Index
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Venezuela
