Directory of African Foundations 2025: Your Gateway to Grantmakers Across Africa

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located throughout Africa. All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country with main foundation centres/coordinating bodies listed at the beginning of each chapter, followed by the charities, NGO's and foundations

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, together with the date of foundation, and details of its function, activities, restrictions on grants, geographical area of activity, finances, publications and key executives where available

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities

A wide range of activities are covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health

The Directory of African Foundations includes information on foundation centres and coordinating bodies. From Egypt to South Africa, Tanzania to Senegal, the Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in Africa.

Country Index

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Chad

Congo

Cote d'Ivoire

Democratic Republic of Congo

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

Sao Tome & Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

