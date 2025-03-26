PRESS RELEASE

Valeo Shareholders' Meeting 2025

Paris, March 26, 2025 - Valeo hereby informs its shareholders that its Combined (ordinary and extraordinary) Shareholders' Meeting will be held at 2:30 pm on May 22, 2025 at 3 Mazarium, 3 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris.

During this Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders will be asked, in particular, to approve Valeo's financial statements as well as the Group's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, to allocate the earnings for this financial year and to pay a dividend of 0.42 euro per share entitled to a dividend. If this dividend is approved, the ex-dividend date will be May 26, 2025, with a record date set at May 27, 2025, and the payment date will be May 28, 2025.

The Board of Directors also decided to propose to the shareholders:

the renewal of the term of office of Christophe Périllat, Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière and Véronique Weill as Directors, which will expire at the end of the 2025 Shareholders’ Meeting. The Board of Directors wished to confirm the Group's strategy, as proposed by the Chief Executive Officer and approved by the Board of Directors, and reiterate its determination to have it implemented. With this in mind, the Board of Directors proposed to renew Christophe Périllat's term of office as Chief Executive Officer for the duration of his new term of office as Director (subject to reappointment) at the Board of Directors meeting that will be held immediately after the Shareholders’ Meeting, thereby demonstrating its high confidence in Christophe Périllat's ability to lead this strategy;





the appointment of Gilles Le Borgne as Director, in replacement of Alexandre Dayon whose term of office will expire at the end of the 2025 Shareholders’ Meeting and who did not seek the renewal of his term of office. The Chairman of the Board warmly thanks him for his significant contribution to the Board's and its specialized committees’ works.





Furthermore, shareholders will be asked to vote on:

the compensation of Directors and of Executive Corporate Officers for the 2024 financial year (ex post votes);





the compensation policies applicable to Directors and to Executive Corporate Officers for the 2025 financial year (ex ante votes).





Shareholders will also be invited to renew the authorisations and financial delegations to be granted to the Board of Directors with regard to, in particular, issuance of shares and other securities. These authorisations and delegations are similar to those approved at the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 24, 2023.

Finally, shareholders will be invited to amend the articles of association in order to incorporate the changes introduced by the so-called "Attractiveness" law regarding the decisions of the Board of Directors.

The notice of meeting, which will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), will contain the detailed meeting agenda set by the Board of Directors, the proposed resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors as well as the main modalities for participating in and voting at this Shareholders' Meeting. This notice of meeting and the Board of Director’s report on the proposed resolutions will be available on the website www.valeo.com (Investors and Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting sections) as from March 31, 2025.

The other preparatory documents and information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting will be available on the aforementioned website, made available or provided to the shareholders under the conditions and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed (live and deferred broadcast) on the Group’s website.

For any information about participating in the Shareholders' Meeting or on how to obtain access to or consult documents in relation to the Shareholders' Meeting, please contact your financial advisor, Valeo’s Investor Relations department, or Société Générale (Service des Assemblées, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3 – France), which has been instructed to act on behalf of Valeo.

About Valeo

Valeo is a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players worldwide. Valeo innovates to make mobility safer, smarter and more sustainable. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 21.5 billion euros in sales in 2024 | 106,100 employees, 28 countries, 155 plants, 64 research and development centers and 19 distribution platforms at February 28, 2025. Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Media Relations

Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

Investor Relations

+33 1 40 55 37 93

valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com

Attachment