UTR Sports Launches New Game-Changing College Team Rankings

Palo Alto, CA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports continues to lead the elevation of college tennis with the new UTR Sports College Team Rankings, a definitive ranking system showcasing the top-ranked college teams across Division I, Division II, Division III, and NAIA.

As the trusted leader in college tennis, UTR Sports has established itself as the official technology and solution provider with the best and most proven rating and ranking, tournament and event technology, performance data, and analytics.

The UTR Sports College Team Rankings provide a groundbreaking, data-driven approach to ranking the nation’s top men’s and women’s teams. The rankings factor in a team’s UTR Power 6, win-loss record, and strength of schedule. The new rankings will be used for seeding at the UTR Sports NIT Championships (May 7-9 in Rome, GA).

From the College Corner on UTRSports.net, anyone can view the new UTR Sports College Team Rankings in the “College Rankings” tab, filtering by division, conference, location, and gender. Rankings will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. College Corner is a one-stop shop for college coaches to view rankings for teams and individual college players and class rankings for rising junior players.

“This is a game changer for the collegiate tennis landscape,” said Chase Hodges, Sr. Vice President of UTR Sports. “UTR Sports has now established the most accurate college team rankings in addition to the most accurate individual pro, collegiate, and junior prospect player rankings. UTR Sports continues to be the innovation leader in college tennis.”

UTR Sports has a proven track record of rapid innovation and enhancing domestic and international recruiting with the gold-standard UTR Rating, used by over 90% of U.S. college coaches. UTR Sports leads the way in supporting collegiate tennis with tens of millions of dollars invested in new technology, data science, analytics, and events (including camps, circuits, clinics, and the UTR Pro Tennis Tour) to fuel college programs' growth and financial sustainability.

With strategic partnerships, including dozens of elite college programs, the UTR Pro Tennis Tour (PTT) has tripled the number of college campuses hosting the $25K professional events in 2025. UTR PTT events on college campuses allow professional playing opportunities for collegiate players and add financial benefits for both players and college programs.

Through relentless innovation and unprecedented commitment to the sport, UTR Sports continues to redefine the college tennis landscape by empowering players, coaches, and programs.

About UTR Sports

