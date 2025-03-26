Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Camas Meadows Crossing in Camas, Washington

CAMAS, Wash., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce its newest Portland-area community, Camas Meadows Crossing , is now open for sale in Camas, Washington. This is the first Toll Brothers luxury townhome community in the region, offering an array of personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The Sales Center is now open at 3839 NW 65th Ave. in Camas.

Camas Meadows Crossing seamlessly blends elegance and comfort, featuring expertly crafted three-story townhome floor plans ranging up to 2,475+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and attached 2-car side-by-side garages. Homes within Camas Meadows Crossing are priced from the upper $600,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. A select number of quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, with convenient move-in dates as early as fall 2025.

“We are excited to bring our first luxury townhome community to the region,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon. “Camas Meadows Crossing offers a unique opportunity for home buyers to personalize their new homes in a top-rated school district, with easy access to downtown Vancouver and Portland.”

Homeowners at Camas Meadows Crossing will enjoy the tax advantages of living in Washington state while being conveniently close to Oregon. The community is adjacent to the Camas Meadows Golf Club and offers easy access to local attractions such as Lacamas Lake, the scenic Lacamas Heritage Trail, and downtown Camas, known for its charming dining and boutique shopping options. Additionally, Portland International Airport is just 20 minutes away.

For families, Camas Meadows Crossing is assigned to Grass Valley Elementary, Skyridge Middle School, and Camas High School within the esteemed Camas School District, known for its top-rated education system.

For more information on Camas Meadows Crossing by Toll Brothers, home shoppers are invited to call (844) 900-8655 or visit CamasMeadowsCrossing.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13a12d9d-78d9-47e7-8cc6-c621990f3c2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03277faf-1cd3-47ab-9e09-a8dc87f179b6

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)