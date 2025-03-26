Usio Increases and Extends Share Repurchase Program

SAN ANTONIO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized to renew the Company’s Share Repurchase Program for an additional 3 years or until funds are depleted, with an aggregate total purchase limit of $4,000,000. The original May 15, 2025 expiration date has been extended to May 15, 2028.

“Usio has utilized virtually all of the original $4 Million the Board of Directors authorized to buyback shares in May 2022, including the repurchase of $1.5 million in stock in 2024. The management team and Board of Directors remain highly confident in the Company’s intrinsic value, and believe the new, Usio ONE initiative will prove a catalyst to unlocking the Company’s significant inherent value,” stated Louis Hoch, President and CEO of Usio. “Having generated positive cash flow over the past several years, and expecting to do so again this year, repurchasing our shares represents another means to create value for our shareholders.”

The timing and the amount of any repurchases of common stock will be determined by Usio’s management based on the market price of Usio common stock, evaluation of market and economic conditions and other factors. Repurchases of common stock may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had unrestricted cash of approximately $8.1 million.

The Company had approximately 26.5 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 24, 2025.

Repurchases may be made in open market purchases, block trades or in privately negotiated transactions. Repurchases, if any, under the program will be made at the discretion of management, and will depend upon market pricing and conditions, business, legal, accounting and other considerations. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations of Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Repurchases may be made pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with SEC Rule 10b5-1, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. Under applicable law, repurchased shares will be cancelled and revert to the status of authorized but unissued shares.

The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without notice, in the Company’s discretion, based upon a number of factors, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, the need for capital in the Company’s operations and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), is a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of proprietary, cloud-based integrated payment and embedded financial solutions in a single ecosystem to a wide range of merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit/debit and ACH payment processing platforms, as well as a turn-key card issuing platform to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "could," "should," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

